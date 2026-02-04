Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Where Will Canadian Natural Resources Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Canadian Natural Resources Be in 5 Years?

Energy stocks can humble investors fast, but CNQ’s long-life oil sands cash flow makes it one of the steadier ways to ride the cycle.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian Natural Resources runs long-life, low-decline oil sands assets that can generate cash for decades.
  • It’s using that cash for dividends and buybacks, even while planning a larger 2026 capital program.
  • The big risks are a prolonged oil slump, tougher regulation, or cost overruns that pressure payouts.

Energy stocks look simple until you own one. Price swings, politics, pipelines, and weather can all hit it at once. So, investors should focus on what management can actually control. Costs, decline rates, balance sheet strength, and capital discipline matter more than the daily oil chart. It also helps to know what kind of producer it is, as a long-life oil sands base behaves very differently from a short-cycle shale player. Then you can ask the only question that matters: can it keep paying you and buying back shares even when the cycle turns? Let’s look at one that just might.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) runs a diversified set of assets across Western Canada, with international exposure in the U.K. North Sea and offshore Africa. The core appeal comes from its long-life, low-decline oil sands operations, which can throw off cash for decades if it keeps costs tight. That makes it less of a sprint and more of a marathon, which fits five-year thinking.

Over the last year, the headline trend around it has been steady shareholder returns paired with a larger long-term buildout mood. It kept declaring a quarterly dividend, and it continued to frame itself as a free-cash-flow machine. It also kept signalling that it wants to invest through the cycle, not just when oil feels safe.

The biggest “where is it headed” clue came from its 2026 budget messaging. It set a 2026 capital budget of about $6.43 billion and said it aimed to fund early work on multiple oil sands expansion opportunities. That doesn’t mean it will spend $15 billion tomorrow, but it does show intent. It wants a pipeline of projects ready when economics and approvals line up. If you want a conservative energy dividend stock, you should notice when it starts talking like a builder again.

Where earnings sit

Now, the earnings reality check. In its third quarter of 2025, it generated adjusted net earnings of about $1.8 billion, or $0.86 per share, and adjusted funds flow of about $3.9 billion, or $1.88 per share. CNQ lives and dies on cash generation. It also returned roughly $1.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter, with about $1.2 billion in dividends and about $300 million in share repurchases.

It also posted record quarterly production of about 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in that same quarter, which helps explain why cash stayed strong even with commodity noise. Scale gives it optionality. It can lean on one area when another runs into downtime or weaker pricing. That reduces the chance that one bad break ruins the full year.

Looking forward, the playbook seems clear: keep the base business steady, keep costs competitive, and use surplus cash for dividends, buybacks, and selective growth. Its 2026 budget notes highlighted a balanced production mix target and a focus on resilience through different commodity prices. That framing matters as the next five years will probably include at least one ugly oil tape. A dividend stock that plans for that tends to disappoint investors less.

Bottom line

Where will it be in five years? If management sticks to its pattern, it likely looks like a bigger, more efficient version of itself, with a fatter base of long-life production and a track record of returns that kept rolling through the cycle. The dividend stock price will still swing, because that is what energy does, but the business should keep trying to turn volatility into shareholder payouts. And even so, with a 4.6% yield, here’s what even $7,000 can start earning.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CNQ$51.97134$2.35$314.90Quarterly$6,963.98

The bear case remains real: a prolonged low-price environment, tougher regulation, or cost overruns could dull the story. Still, if you want an energy name that can plausibly keep paying you while it plans its next leg of growth, CNQ has a credible shot at being in a stronger position by early 2031 than it is today.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Sector Strength: A Canadian Producer That Can Thrive in Any Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap is built to survive oil-price swings by keeping costs low and focusing on durable free cash flow.

Read more »

Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand
Energy Stocks

Is Algonquin Power Stock a Trap?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin can look cheap and high-yield, but the real test is whether cash flow and balance-sheet repairs are truly sustainable.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Energy Stock Offers Serious Value (and Yield) This January

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock looks way too cheap for energy-focused value investors.

Read more »

stock chart
Energy Stocks

A Canadian Stock Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2026

| Adam Othman

After several years of downturns and attempts at a slow recovery, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is finally near its all-time highs…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Imperial Oil Stock in 2026

| Aditya Raghunath

Imperial Oil stock has returned more than 300% to shareholders in the past decade. Here's why it can gain 35%…

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Rule Them All in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco is riding the nuclear comeback with uranium leverage and a Westinghouse catalyst that could define 2026.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

7.2% Dividend Yield? Buy This Top-Notch Dividend Stock in Bulk

| Brian Paradza, CFA

At a 7.2% yield, South Bow (TSX:SOBO) stock's dividend is a fortress built on secure cash flow, disciplined debt targets,…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Cameco Stock in 2026

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Is Cameco stock a buy for 2026 after surging 166%? Discover how AI energy demand and a hidden "zombie" asset…

Read more »