4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

These dividend stocks will likely maintain their dividend growth streak, making them reliable investments to double up on right now.

Dividend stocks offer steady income through regular payments, most often quarterly, with some companies even offering monthly dividends. This predictable cash flow can be especially appealing to investors who depend on their portfolios for income, such as retirees. Dividends can also be reinvested to buy additional shares, allowing returns to compound and potentially grow wealth steadily over time.

When selecting dividend stocks, it is wise to focus on Canadian companies with a proven record of paying dividends and consistently increasing them. These dividend leaders are backed by companies with strong fundamentals, stable earnings, and the resilience to reward shareholders across different market conditions.

With this context in mind, here are four dividend stocks to double up on right now.

Dividend stock #1: Canadian Utilities

Utility stocks are top investments for investors seeking steady dividend income. These companies operate regulated and contracted businesses, enabling them to generate predictable and growing cash flows even when the broader economy slows. That stability allows them to pay and increase their dividends across all market cycles.

Within the sector, Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) stands out as a compelling investment. It holds the longest dividend growth streak among any Canadian companies, having increased its payout for 53 consecutive years. A large portion of its earnings comes from regulated and highly contracted assets, which limits volatility. This low-risk earnings base gives the company the financial flexibility to sustain and grow dividends over time.

Looking ahead, Canadian Utilities continues to invest in expanding its global regulated rate base. This should steadily increase low-risk earnings and support further dividend growth. At the same time, the company is pursuing opportunities in clean energy, energy storage, and power generation. These moves will support its long-term growth.

Dividend stock #2: Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is another top bet within the utility sector. Its rate-regulated business model and emphasis on power transmission and distribution generate stable earnings and dependable cash flow, supporting decades of dividend growth. Fortis has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Moreover, its future payouts appear sustainable given its defensive asset base.

Looking ahead, the company plans to invest $28.8 billion over the next five years, largely into regulated infrastructure projects that will drive low-risk earnings. This capital program is expected to grow Fortis’s regulated rate base by about 7% annually through 2030, supporting management’s target of 4% to 6% yearly dividend growth.

Dividend stock #3: Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a compelling stock for income investors. Its extensive rail network spans Canada and connects to key U.S. markets, making its services essential to North America’s supply chain. Its diversified freight mix generates steady demand and helps smooth earnings, even during economic slowdowns.

CNR has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years, supported by steady demand, disciplined cost controls, and efficient operations. Looking ahead, rising freight volumes, productivity initiatives, and lower near-term capital spending should boost free cash flow, strengthening the company’s ability to sustain and grow its dividend.

Dividend stock #4: Bank of Montreal

Income investors should double up on Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock. One of Canada’s largest banks, BMO, has an exceptional track record of rewarding shareholders, having paid dividends continuously for 197 years. Over the past 15 years, its dividend has grown at an average annual rate of about 5.7%, making it appealing for long-term steady income.

Looking ahead, the financial services giant’s diversified revenue base, high-quality assets, and strong balance sheet augur well for growth. Moreover, as BMO focuses on operating efficiency and invests in digital platforms, technology, and AI, it is positioning itself for improved efficiency, deeper client relationships, and sustainable growth.