Outlook for Northland Power Stock in 2026

Northland’s Taiwan offshore wind ramp is the make-or-break story for 2026, and delays are already reshaping cash flow expectations.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Hai Long hit first power, but slower commissioning could cut 2026 pre-completion revenue by $150 million to $200 million.
  • Northland cut the dividend to preserve capital while it finishes big projects and manages higher financing costs.
  • Results can stay volatile until Hai Long is fully online, so the stock suits patient investors, not income purists.

Renewable energy stocks can look calm until one quarter turns into a reality check. Rates matter as most projects rely on long-term debt, and higher yields can shrink the value of future cash flow. Build timelines matter as delays push revenue out while costs keep rolling in. Contract quality matters as long-duration, inflation-linked deals steady results, while merchant exposure can swing. For 2026, the best setups combine sturdy funding with clean project delivery. So, what’s happening with an energy stock like Northland Power (TSX:NPI)?

NPI

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned independent power producer with offshore wind, onshore renewables, natural gas, and energy storage. Offshore wind in Europe has been a key earnings engine through facilities like Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht, while dispatchable assets help smooth weather-driven bumps. The energy stock battled higher financing costs and offshore wind skepticism, even as power demand and grid services keep growing.

The biggest operational headline over the last year has been Taiwan. Northland’s one gigawatt (GW) Hai Long offshore wind project achieved first power in June 2025, which marked a meaningful milestone after years of development work. Through 2025, the energy stock highlighted visible construction progress, including turbine installation milestones that kept the market focused on the ramp-up path.

But the same news cycle delivered a warning investors cannot ignore. In its third-quarter (Q3) 2025 results, management said slower-than-expected commissioning at Hai Long could reduce pre-completion revenues by roughly $150 million to $200 million in 2026, on Northland’s share. Around the same time, the board adjusted the common share dividend to $0.72 per share on an annual basis. That cut hurt sentiment, yet it also signalled a shift toward preserving capital and protecting the balance sheet during a heavy build cycle.

Where earnings lie now

Earnings show both resilience and variability. In Q3 2025, Northland reported revenue of $554 million, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $257 million, and free cash flow per share of $0.17. Those results benefited from a broader base than investors sometimes give it credit for. These include contributions from Oneida energy storage after it began operations in 2025. Still, wind resource and planned outages can move quarterly numbers, so one quarter never tells the whole story.

Earlier in 2025, that volatility showed up in guidance. In Q2 2025, Northland revised full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow per share, driven primarily by low wind resource across offshore wind facilities in the first half of the year. Free cash flow per share in that quarter was $0.22 versus $0.27 a year earlier, even as operating cash flow jumped, which shows how timing and working capital can muddy the headline story. For 2026, the market will likely reward consistency just as much as growth.

Management is trying to reframe the path forward around discipline. Ahead of its 2025 investor day, Northland set a framework that targets a 10% total shareholder return and a 6% compound annual growth rate in free cash flow per share, with a longer-range forecast of $1.55 to $1.75 in free cash flow per share by 2030. If Hai Long lands, commissioning risk fades, and costs stay contained, investors may start valuing Northland on repeatable cash flow rather than treating it like a perpetual construction project.

Foolish takeaway

Valuation is where the debate gets interesting. The energy stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 94.5, with a forward P/E of 14.43 and a price-to-book value of 1.32. The dividend yield now sits at 3.7% at writing, which may feel less thrilling, but it can be more sustainable while the company finishes big projects. Even now, this is what $7,000 could earn you.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NPI$19.11366$0.72$263.52Monthly$6,994.26

Northland could be a buy in 2026 for investors who can handle volatility and want exposure to contracted clean power plus storage. It could also be a pass for investors who need smooth, predictable income, as one more timeline slip or a higher-for-longer rate backdrop can keep the stock under pressure. In the end, the choice is up to you.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

