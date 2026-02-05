Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

The 3 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Into 2026

These three Canadian stocks could help optimize your risk-reward profile amid this uncertain outlook.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Diversified Investment Approaches for Canadian Stocks: 5N Plus, Fortis, and Canadian Natural Resources offer growth, defensive stability, and dividend appeal to balance portfolios amid economic uncertainties.
  • Opportunities Across Sectors: 5N Plus benefits from AI and tech adoption; Fortis offers stable returns with planned investments; Canadian Natural Resources ensures consistent dividends through strong reserves and cash flow.

After witnessing a steep sell-off on Friday, the Canadian benchmark index, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, has bounced back strongly this week, gaining 2% and bringing its year-to-date return to 2.7%. Despite this recovery, persistent inflation, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the potential impact of protectionist economic policies on global growth remain key concerns. Given this uncertain outlook, investors should focus on balancing their portfolios with a mix of growth, defensive, and dividend stocks to optimize their risk-return profile.

Against this backdrop, here are three Canadian stocks that I believe are compelling buys right now.

5N Plus

The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and the growing proliferation of connected devices are creating compelling long-term growth opportunities for 5N Plus (TSX: VNP), which focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty semiconductors and performance materials.

Further supporting its growth outlook, the company has secured a US$18.1 million grant from the U.S. government. The funding could expand and enhance its germanium recycling and refining capabilities using industrial residues and mining by-products. These initiatives could strengthen 5N Plus’s optics and solar germanium crystal supply chains in the United States, positioning the company to meet rising demand for germanium-based technologies.

In addition, 5N Plus is boosting its production capacity. It plans to increase solar cell output by 25% this year through expanded manufacturing at its subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH. Given these growth initiatives and its expanding addressable market, I believe 5N Plus represents an attractive growth stock to buy right now.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) operates nine highly regulated natural gas and electric utilities, serving approximately 3.5 million customers across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. About 94% of its assets are invested in low-risk transmission and distribution businesses. This regulated, low-risk business model has enabled Fortis to deliver stable and reliable financial performance across economic cycles and market volatility, resulting in consistent shareholder returns.

Over the past 20 years, the utility has generated an average annual total shareholder return of 9.7%, outperforming broader equity markets. It has also increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years and currently offers a forward dividend yield of 3.5%.

Looking ahead, Fortis plans to invest $28.8 billion over the next five years to grow its rate base at a 7% annualized pace, reaching $57.9 billion by 2030. Alongside these investments, the company is implementing cost-reduction and efficiency initiatives that should support earnings and dividend growth. Management expects to raise the dividend at an annualized rate of 4–6% through the rest of the decade, making Fortis an attractive defensive investment.

Canadian Natural Resources

My final pick would be Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), a dividend stock that has raised its dividend for 25 previous years at an annualized rate of 21%. Given its large, low-risk, and high-value reserves, diversified, balanced asset base, and lower capital reinvestment requirements, the oil and natural gas producer enjoys lower operating expenses and a lower breakeven point, thereby achieving higher profitability and cash flows. These healthy cash flows have allowed the company to raise its dividend consistently, while its forward yield stands at a 4.5%.

Moreover, CNQ has around five billion barrels of oil equivalent in reserves, with a proven reserve life index of about 32 years. Additionally, the company plans to invest $6.7 billion in 2025 and $6.4 billion in 2026 to strengthen its production capabilities. On the back of these expansions, the company’s management expects its average production this year to range between 1,590 and 1,650 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with the midpoint representing a 3.2% increase from last year.

Considering its high-quality reserve base, strengthened production capabilities, and robust free cash flow generation, I expect CNQ to maintain dividend growth, making it an excellent buy.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Just Spoke: Here’s What I’d Buy in a TFSA Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada on pause, TFSA investors can shift from rate-watching to owning businesses that compound through ordinary…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Just 1 Click: Busy Investors Can Easily Bet on the Big Canadian Banks

| Joey Frenette

The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is the gold standard ETF for the Big Six bank stocks.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks will likely maintain their dividend growth streak, making them reliable investments to double up on right now.

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Stocks for Beginners

Why I’m Never Selling This ETF in My Retirement Account

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirement feels harder for most Canadians, and VGRO is built as a simple, low-cost “set it and stick with it”…

Read more »

semiconductor chip etching
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Tech Gem Is Off 48%: Time to Buy and Hold for Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Descartes is a beaten-down TSX tech stock that offers significant upside potential to shareholders in February 2026.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Northland Power Stock in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland’s Taiwan offshore wind ramp is the make-or-break story for 2026, and delays are already reshaping cash flow expectations.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Beat the Market Last Year: Could it Repeat the Feat This Year?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) handily outperformed the market last year.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Supported by strong cash flows, attractive yields, and visible growth prospects, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks can meaningfully enhance your…

Read more »