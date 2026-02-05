Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine With Just $20,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine With Just $20,000

Canadian investors should consider owning dividend growth stocks such as goeasy and BNS in a TFSA portfolio to create a passive income stream.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • By investing $20,000 in high-quality dividend stocks like Goeasy and Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadians can generate more than $800 in annual passive income, benefiting from tax-free growth within their TFSAs.
  • Despite economic challenges, Goeasy maintains strong loan growth and underwriting standards, generating substantial free cash flow and supporting a 4.5% dividend yield, with potential for future increases.
  • Scotiabank achieved 10% earnings growth, driven by yield improvements, productivity gains, and fee-income momentum, supporting a 4% dividend yield and expectations of continued increases, supported by robust financial strategies.

Canadians looking to build wealth have a powerful tool sitting right in front of them: the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

While many people park their TFSA contributions in low-yielding savings accounts, savvy investors use this registered account differently. Canadians should buy and hold dividend stocks that pay regular cash distributions, while allowing their principal to grow over time.

Every dollar of dividend income earned inside your TFSA is yours to keep. And if you pick the right stocks, those dividends tend to grow year after year.

The math works in your favour. A well-constructed portfolio of quality dividend payers can generate a 4% to 5% yield today. On a $20,000 investment, that’s between $800 and $1,000 in annual passive income to start, with room to grow as companies raise their payouts.

The trick is finding businesses with staying power, companies that print cash regardless of what’s happening in the broader economy. Two Canadian stalwarts stand out: goeasy (TSX:GSY) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

goeasy keeps delivering despite economic headwinds

goeasy operates in a space most banks ignore: lending to non-prime consumers who need credit but can’t get it from traditional sources.

The company ended the third quarter with record revenue of $440 million, up 15% from last year. Its loan portfolio reached $5.4 billion, up $336 million in just three months.

CEO Dan Rees highlighted something important during the earnings call. Despite persistent economic weakness, the business model holds up.

  • Net charge-offs came in at 8.9%, actually down 30 basis points year-over-year.
  • Late-stage delinquencies, those loans more than 90 days past due, held steady at 2.8%.
  • The company funded just 11% of credit applications it received in Q3, maintaining strict underwriting standards even as demand surged.
  • Average credit scores on new loans topped 624 for the 15th straight quarter.

The business generated $393 million in trailing-12-month free cash flow before growing its loan book. That means the non-prime lender could theoretically grow its loan portfolio by $350 million annually using only internal cash, without tapping debt markets.

The dividend currently yields around 4.5%, but the real story is growth. As the loan book expands and margins improve, expect that payout to climb. goeasy maintains a strong track record of dividend increases, supported by consistent earnings growth.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Goeasy$102.1098$1.46$143Quarterly
BNS$129.0277$1.10$85Quarterly

Scotiabank sets up for double-digit earnings growth

Bank of Nova Scotia just wrapped up a stellar year, exceeding the targets CEO Scott Thomson laid out at Investor Day two years ago.

The bank delivered 10% earnings growth in fiscal 2025 while maintaining positive operating leverage. It repurchased 11 million shares, raising its CET1 (common-equity Tier 1) ratio to 13%. That’s a fortress balance sheet that gives management room to deploy capital aggressively.

Thomson’s guidance for 2026 signals even stronger performance ahead. He’s targeting double-digit earnings growth again, with the Canadian banking division leading the charge.

What’s driving that confidence? Three things.

  • First, yield improvement. Both asset yields and deposit mix are moving in the bank’s favour. Scotiabank added $55 billion in new deposits since Investor Day, with day-to-day accounts up 11% in the retail bank.
  • Second, productivity gains. The restructuring charge taken in Q4 will drive positive operating leverage this year. The bank reduced its workforce by 3,000 positions, mostly back-office roles, while reinvesting in frontline sales and technology.
  • Third, fee income momentum. The bank posted 8% year-over-year growth in fee income, which is accelerating. Scotiabank climbed from sixth to second place in retail mutual fund sales, a massive shift that’s now generating serious revenue.

The international banking segment, long a concern for investors, is stabilizing. Thomson expects mid-single-digit pre-tax pre-provision growth with modest net income growth as credit conditions in Mexico and Chile normalize.

Global Banking and Markets just posted its best quarter ever, with return on equity jumping 300 basis points to 14% on 14% lower capital deployed.

Fee income surged 25% as the bank’s investments in CLOs (collateralized loan obligations), leveraged lending, and securitization paid off. The dividend yields approximately 4% today, one of the highest among Canada’s big banks.

With double-digit earnings growth on deck and a conservative payout ratio, that dividend looks sustainable and poised for increases.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Telus: A High-Yield Stock Perfect for Income Lovers

| Joey Frenette

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a standout income stock fit for long-term investors.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

5 TSX Dividend Champions Every Retiree Should Consider

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

The Bank of Canada Just Spoke: Here’s What I’d Buy in a TFSA Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada on pause, TFSA investors can shift from rate-watching to owning businesses that compound through ordinary…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks will likely maintain their dividend growth streak, making them reliable investments to double up on right now.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Northland Power Stock in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland’s Taiwan offshore wind ramp is the make-or-break story for 2026, and delays are already reshaping cash flow expectations.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Supported by strong cash flows, attractive yields, and visible growth prospects, these three monthly-paying dividend stocks can meaningfully enhance your…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

Discover the best Canadian stocks to buy and hold forever in a TFSA, including top dividend payers and defensive compounders…

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers looks like a classic “boring winner” but price wars, debt, and heavy network spending can still bite.

Read more »