An Ideal TFSA Stock Paying 6% Each Month

TFSA owners should consider holding high dividend stocks such as Whitecap to create a stable recurring income stream.

Finding a reliable dividend stock that pays monthly can feel like striking gold, especially when held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Most Canadian companies pay quarterly dividends, which means you need to wait three months between payments. But what if you could collect dividend income every single month while watching your investment grow?

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) offers you this opportunity. The Calgary-based energy company pays shareholders a monthly dividend of approximately $0.061 per share, totalling $0.73 annually. At today’s share price, that yields almost 6%.

For TFSA investors looking to build passive income without triggering taxes, that’s a compelling proposition.

A $14 billion energy powerhouse

Whitecap isn’t some speculative junior oil play. The company ranks as the seventh-largest oil and gas producer in Canada, producing about 372,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day. On the natural gas side alone, Whitecap ranks fifth in the country with production hitting 900 million cubic feet daily.

Whitecap’s scale matters given its focus on operational efficiency, which should improve shareholder returns. At its analyst day presentation, Whitecap emphasized that it invests roughly $2 billion per year in capital and another $1.5 billion in operating costs. That stability allows the energy giant to secure preferred crews, rigs, and pricing.

CEO Grant Fagerheim explained during the presentation that the company’s strategy is built on four pillars: high-quality inventory with depth and commodity optionality, technical excellence, capital discipline, and a strong balance sheet. Those advantages allow Whitecap to manage risk and stay flexible through commodity price cycles.

Strong financials backing monthly dividends

The company ended 2025 with a rock-solid balance sheet. Net debt sits at $3.3 billion, representing only one times (1x) debt to funds flow. That’s investment-grade territory, giving Whitecap the flexibility to weather downturns and capitalize on opportunities.

Whitecap expects to generate $3.3 billion in funds flow annually if crude oil prices are around $60 per barrel. It also plans to invest between $2 billion and $2.1 billion in capital in 2026, leaving ample room for dividends and share buybacks.

Whitecap currently has 10,500 drilling locations in inventory and 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent in 2P reserves, indicating decades of development potential at current drilling rates.

The company divides its business into two primary groups.

It owns and operates unconventional assets in the Montney and Duvernay formations. These high-rate, high-reserve developments pack 4,700 drilling locations and offer significant free cash flow potential.

Whitecap’s conventional assets across multiple regions focused primarily on light oil. These generate stable, durable cash flow with long life and low decline rates.

Overall, Whitecap’s commodity mix sits at roughly 50% light oil and condensate, 10% liquids, and 40% natural gas.

That diversification protects shareholders during commodity price swings. When oil prices dip, natural gas can pick up the slack, and vice versa.

A focus on capital allocation and dividends

Whitecap aims to return between 10% and 15% to shareholders annually through a combination of per-share value growth and consistent capital returns.

At crude oil prices of $60 per barrel, Whitecap generates $1.2 billion in free cash flow annually. Of that, $900 million would be allocated to dividends and $300 million to share buybacks, representing about 3% of the float.

Fagerheim emphasized that its capital deployment strategy remains counter-cyclical. In lower-price environments, it prioritizes maintaining base production while returning excess cash through buybacks.

As prices rise toward mid-cycle, Whitecap will reinitiate growth and balance returns among buybacks, dividends, and debt reduction.

The bottom line

Whitecap Resources offers TFSA investors a rare combination: monthly dividend income at 6%-plus yields, backed by a $14 billion market cap company with investment-grade financials and decades of development runway.

The monthly payment structure means your dividend income compounds faster through reinvestment. Within a TFSA, that growth occurs tax-free, making Whitecap an ideal holding for long-term wealth accumulation.