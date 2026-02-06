Retiring? $1 Million Isn’t Enough Anymore

To make savings last, retirees need portfolios focused on inflation-beating returns and growing income.

There was a time when reaching a $1 million nest egg felt like crossing the finish line. For decades, it symbolized financial security, freedom, and a comfortable retirement.

Today, however, that once-magic number no longer carries the same weight.

Rising costs, longer lifespans, and inflation have quietly changed the math. For many Canadians, $1 million may no longer be enough to support the retirement they envision.

Inflation and longevity are silently eroding wealth

Inflation is one of the most underestimated risks in retirement planning. The Bank of Canada targets a long-term inflation rate of 1% to 3%, and even at the upper end of that range, the impact is substantial. At a 3% annual rate, the cost of living more than doubles every 24 years. What feels like a comfortable income at age 65 can feel restrictive by age 75.

Compounding that issue is longer life expectancy. According to Statistics Canada, as of 2023, Canadian men live to an average of 79.5 years, while women reach 83.9 years.

Many retirees would spend decades drawing down savings, especially if they’re retiring early. A $1 million portfolio must now stretch across a longer timeline, increasing the risk of running out of money if returns fail to keep pace with inflation.

Why $1 Million feels smaller in practice

The classic “4% rule” suggests a $1 million portfolio can generate annual income of at least $40,000. Even when combined with Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits, that income can feel tight — especially in high-cost cities like Toronto or Vancouver. Housing, groceries, property taxes, insurance, and discretionary spending such as travel can quickly consume the income.

Healthcare also becomes a growing expense later in life. While Canada’s public system covers essential care, retirees often face out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, dental care, supplemental insurance, home care, or mobility support. These expenses tend to rise with age and must be funded from personal savings, further pressuring retirement savings.

Beating inflation with growing income

The solution isn’t necessarily saving vastly more — it’s structuring a portfolio designed to grow income over time. Retirees don’t need to panic about depleting their nest egg, but they do need assets that can outpace inflation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX: BIP.UN) is one good example of an inflation-resilient investment. The company owns and operates a globally diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets — many of which are regulated or contractually indexed to inflation. This structure supports steady and growing cash distributions.

BIP recently raised its distribution by 5.8%, marking its 17th consecutive year of distribution growth. Its capital project backlog, particularly in data infrastructure, positions it well for the next two to three years.

At around $51.40 per unit, the stock yields approximately 4.8%. Assuming a conservative 5% annual distribution growth rate, long-term returns approximate to roughly 10% annually. The analyst consensus near-term price target also suggests the units trade at a discount of roughly 10%, providing additional upside over time.

For retirees, holding such income-generating assets in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be especially powerful, as both income and growth are sheltered from taxation.

Retiree takeaway

A $1 million retirement portfolio no longer guarantees long-term comfort. Inflation, rising living costs, and longer lifespans have fundamentally changed retirement math.

To make savings last, retirees need portfolios focused on inflation-beating returns and growing income. High-quality infrastructure businesses like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners — especially when held tax-efficiently and added on market corrections — can help bridge the growing gap between retirement expectations and reality.