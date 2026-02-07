Motley Fool Premium
Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

These top Canadian stocks have outperformed the broader market index with their returns and could continue to beat the TSX.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha Nahata
Key Points

  • Investing in Canadian equities for the long term can help build wealth, outpace inflation, and smooth out short-term market volatility.
  • These companies are well-positioned to benefit from major growth trends, including nuclear energy expansion, the rising space economy, and resilient infrastructure-driven cash flows.
  • These companies have strong fundamentals with the potential to deliver above-average returns.

Investing in equity markets with a long-term perspective is an effective way to grow wealth, keep pace with inflation, and ride out short-term market ups and downs. Notably, stocks have historically delivered higher returns than most other asset classes in the long run, helping investors build meaningful capital to support their future financial goals.

With that in mind, if you have $2,000 to invest, here are the top Canadian stocks to buy right now. These companies are backed by strong fundamentals and could outperform the broader market with their long-term returns.

Top Canadian stocks #1: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now. It is the largest uranium producer globally and is benefiting from the shift toward cleaner, more reliable energy sources.

Cameco holds interests in some of the world’s highest-grade and low-cost uranium reserves. This provides the company with a structural cost advantage and cushions its bottom line. Moreover, the company has strengthened its competitive positioning in the nuclear value chain through its strategic investments in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment.

While Cameco stock has risen by over 149% in the past year, it still has significant upside potential. Cameco is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for nuclear energy driven by decarbonization efforts and the rapid expansion of AI-powered data centres. Further, its long-term supply contracts and ongoing exploration and production expansion initiatives augur well for growth.

With global energy demand rising and nuclear power gaining momentum, Cameco’s integrated business model and large scale make it a top stock to capitalize on the energy transition opportunities.

Top Canadian stocks #2: MDA Space

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another top TSX stock to buy right now. Its stock has staged an impressive recovery from recent lows, rising about 48% year to date. Despite this strong performance, the global space economy continues to expand, providing a solid base for future growth.

Notably, this space technology company’s products and solutions are witnessing strong demand as governments and commercial enterprises are stepping up investment in space-based infrastructure. Key areas such as satellite communications, defence systems, and Earth observation are seeing heightened spending, driven by the growing importance of space in connectivity, national security, and data intelligence.

As MDA is a leading provider of satellite systems, robotics, and Geointelligence, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on this demand. With a strong backlog, healthy balance sheet, and solid demand tailwinds, MDA Space stock could deliver significant returns in the long term.

Top Canadian stocks #3: SECURE Waste Infrastructure

Investors seeking top Canadian stocks to generate long-term wealth could consider SECURE Waste Infrastructure (TSX:SES). It operates waste management and energy infrastructure businesses. While the tariff-related concerns and geopolitical uncertainty have created short-term challenges for its metal recycling business, its long-term fundamentals remain solid.

The company continues to benefit from the stability of its waste and energy infrastructure network, which is supported by consistent production-related and industrial activity. Even with benchmark oil prices lower than a year ago, SECURE’s operations have held up well. This reflects the strength of its infrastructure-backed business model, which generates recurring cash flows.

Its earnings mix remains resilient. Around 80% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stems from ongoing production and industrial volumes, while the remainder is linked to drilling and completion activity. This balance helps SECURE maintain steady performance even when customers adopt a more cautious approach to spending.

Looking ahead, SECURE is investing in long-cycle, contracted infrastructure projects designed to deliver stable cash flows across all commodity environments. These projects are expected to add meaningful incremental adjusted EBITDA starting in 2026. In addition, a potential recovery in the metals recycling segment, combined with steady waste and infrastructure volumes, could further support growth over the coming years.

