1 Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2026

Imperial Oil is a blue-chip Canadian energy stock that also pays shareholders a growing dividend in 2026.

Aditya Raghunath
Key Points

  • Imperial Oil's 21% dividend hike, the largest in its history, alongside aggressive share buybacks, highlights the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders and confidence in its long-term strategy.
  • The company achieved a record in upstream production in 2025 and initiated a restructuring plan to save $150 million annually by 2028, demonstrating its ability to adapt and optimize operations.
  • With zero external debt and a focus on strategic cost management, Imperial is poised for continued free cash flow growth, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking robust growth in the Canadian energy sector.

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) recently dropped a 21% dividend increase, the largest in company history, and the market barely noticed. While investors fixated on a single month of wet weather at Kearl, they missed the bigger story: Imperial is executing a multi-year plan to drive down costs, ramp up production, and generate more free cash flow than almost anyone else in Canadian energy.

CEO John Whelan made it clear on the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings call that this isn’t a short-term bet. “It reflects management and the board’s confidence in the company’s strategies and plans to create value,” he said. Imperial generated $4.8 billion in free cash flow in 2025 and returned $4.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Its stellar performance amid a challenging macro environment has driven Imperial Oil stock higher by 61% in the last 12 months. But is there more room to run for this blue-chip dividend stock?

A focus on production

In 2025, Imperial posted its highest annual upstream production, averaging 438,000 oil equivalent barrels per day.

Fourth-quarter downstream earnings rose $75 million sequentially to $519 million. Refinery throughput averaged 408,000 barrels per day, with utilizations at 94%. For the full year, throughput reached 402,000 barrels per day.

Scott Maloney, VP of Downstream, highlighted the division’s adaptability. “We noticed that the distillate refining margins were actually quite strong. And so we used our flexibility and our operational capability to tweak our refining output to maximize our distillate production,” he said on the call.

Massive dividend hike

Imperial’s new quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share indicates a 21% increase year over year. Notably, in 2016, the Canadian energy giant paid shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share.

CFO Dan Lyons explained the thinking behind the move: “The dividend increase is not really based on current market conditions. It’s a longer-term outlook and confidence in our business,” he said. Imperial ran stress tests across low-price scenarios and remained confident in the sustainability of the new payout.

The company also completed its normal course issuer bid in mid-December, repurchasing $1.7 billion worth of shares in Q4. Since 2020, Imperial has repurchased 34% of its outstanding shares and increased its per-share dividend by 295%. That’s capital discipline combined with aggressive shareholder returns.

Lyons also made clear that the dividend and buybacks aren’t competing. “We don’t see the dividend and NCIB as competing. We see them as quite complementary,” he said. Imperial expects to renew its buyback program at the end of June and continue returning surplus cash.

A focus on cost optimization

Imperial announced a restructuring plan in September that will reduce staff by roughly 20%, with a focus on above-field employees. The transformation will take two years and is expected to deliver $150 million in annual savings starting in 2028.

  • The company is outsourcing more work to global capability centres while relocating the remaining staff to sites such as Strathcona and Edmonton.
  • The restructuring is intended to accelerate the adoption of technology and leverage a broader global learning ecosystem.
  • Imperial recorded a $156 million after-tax charge in Q4 related to inventory optimization, but the move positions the company for significant long-term gains.
  • The optimization was informed by external benchmarking and best practices across industries.

Imperial ended 2025 with over $1.1 billion in cash and zero external debt. Analysts forecast free cash flow to increase from $3.44 billion in 2026 to $5.5 billion in 2030. During this period, the annual dividend is forecast to increase from $3.20 per share to $4.00 per share.

Imperial’s low breakeven and integrated business model keep it resilient across price environments. Management is also focused on maximizing value from existing assets while advancing its restructuring plan.

For investors seeking growth in Canadian energy, Imperial meets every criterion: rising production, falling costs, substantial free cash flow, aggressive shareholder returns, and a management team executing with discipline.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

