1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

This Canadian stock is down sharply from its recent highs, but its growing earnings, resilient business model, and rising dividends make it look like a great long-term buy.

You may sometimes feel uncomfortable buying a stock after a sharp decline, but that discomfort is often where long-term opportunity lives. When market sentiment turns cautious, even high-quality businesses could see their share prices fall faster than their fundamentals. And goeasy (TSX:GSY) could be a strong example of that disconnect today. GSY stock is down roughly 40% from its 52-week high, yet the company continues to grow its loan portfolio, generate record revenue, and raise its dividend.

For long-term investors looking for one of the most durable Canadian stocks for decades, this pullback in goeasy stock makes it look like a rare chance to buy. Let me explain why.

goeasy and its resilient business model

If you don’t know it already, goeasy is one of Canada’s leading consumer lenders, mainly serving near-prime and non-prime borrowers through its brands like easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare. It operates an omnichannel platform that blends digital tools with more than 400 physical locations across the country, giving it scale and reach that are difficult for smaller competitors to replicate. This structure also allows it to serve a large, underserved segment of the lending market while maintaining tight control over underwriting and collections.

The strength of its business model is also reflected in the stock’s long-term performance. While GSY stock has remained volatile in the short term, it has delivered strong shareholder returns over time, supported by consistent earnings growth and disciplined capital allocation.

At around $128 per share, the financial services firm has a market cap of approximately $2.1 billion and offers a 4.5% dividend yield, paid quarterly. Interestingly, this yield has become more attractive as the share price has pulled back.

Financial performance that still points upward

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, goeasy’s latest results show that its core business remains healthy. In the third quarter ended September 2025, goeasy reported record revenue of $440 million, reflecting 15% YoY (year-over-year) growth. Similarly, the company’s loan originations climbed 13% YoY to $946 million, while its total consumer loan portfolio expanded 24% from a year ago to $5.4 billion. Those numbers clearly highlight continued demand for its products, even as economic conditions remain uneven.

Although goeasy’s profitability did face some pressure in the latest quarter, that was largely due to higher financing costs and conservative provisioning. Nevertheless, its credit performance showed signs of stabilization. The company’s net charge-off rate improved to 8.9%, down from 9.2% a year earlier, with the help of a higher mix of secured loans and ongoing optimization of underwriting and collections.

Why this Canadian stock can be held forever

Despite short-term market volatility, what truly sets goeasy apart is consistency. The company has now delivered 97 consecutive quarters of positive net profit, paid dividends for 21 straight years, and raised that dividend for 11 consecutive years. That outstanding track record is rare in the consumer lending space and shows its ability to navigate credit cycles without sacrificing long-term growth.

Looking ahead, goeasy continues to focus on expanding secured lending, growing point-of-sale financing, and investing in data-driven underwriting tools. The company estimates it can continue growing the loan portfolio by hundreds of millions annually using internal cash flows alone, providing flexibility even if external funding conditions tighten. And when a business with such strong fundamentals goes on sale, Foolish investors may want to consider buying.