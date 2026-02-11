Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Outlook for TD Stock in 2026

Outlook for TD Stock in 2026

TD Bank stock’s 69% rally sets up momentum for 2026 gains. Semi-annual dividends, AI efficiency, expanding margins, and $7B buybacks signal confidence despite trade risks

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)'s efficiency meets expansion in 2026. The post-restructuring pivot holds promise. The conclusion of an $825 million restructuring program (expected for Q1 2026) is set to unlock $750 million in annual cost savings and $200 million in AI-driven value. With U.S. operations now safely under regulatory caps, TD has the "dry powder" to aggressively pursue its 13% Return on Equity target for the year.
  • Dividend growth strategy 2.0 kicks in to double income growth potential. TD is shifting to semi-annual dividend reviews with a low payout ratio under 40%, signaling more frequent raises for investors. This new policy, backed by a recently hiked $1.08 quarterly payout, positions the bank as a premier 2026 passive income growth powerhouse.

Following a massive 69% rally in 2025, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), or TD Bank stock, enters 2026 with a fresh look and a constructive investment case for Canadian investors. The investment outlook for TD Bank stock for this year is driven by its increased focus on a high-return Canadian banking market, a potential net interest margin expansion, and an updated semi-annual dividend growth outlook that could lift the stock’s yield for the year above the current 3.3%.

While U.S. regulatory headwinds from 2025 have stabilized, investors should watch for potential volatility surrounding the Canada-United States-Mexico (CUSMA) agreement review.

If you’re looking for a mix of stability and potential passive income growth, here is why TD stock deserves a spot on your 2026 watchlist.

TD Bank’s big switch: Twice the dividend growth fun?

For more than a decade, TD stock investors grew accustomed to annual dividend hikes. The year 2026 marks a strategic shift to the Canadian bank stock’s dividend policy. The Toronto-Dominion bank is moving toward semi-annual dividend reviews this year, potentially raising payouts twice a year – a move already in practice at peers like the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

TD recently hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.9% to $1.08 per share. With a current yield of 3.3% and a conservative payout ratio under 40%, the bank has plenty of earnings dry powder to keep those dividend increases coming, more so as it concludes a costly restructuring during the first quarter of 2026.

A costly restructuring ends in 2026

Going into the Fiscal Year 2026, the bank expected to incur further restructuring charges in 2026. Management expected a $125 million pre-tax restructuring charge during the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, when the program concludes. TD’s total restructuring budget was $825 million before taxes.

Going into the second quarter, the restructuring program may begin to deliver its promised $750 million in annual cost savings, accelerating earnings growth and helping the bank stock towards its ambitious return on equity (ROE) target of 16% over the next three years.

TD Bank increasing efficiency with artificial intelligence (AI)

While some entities may fear “AI fatigue,” TD has been turning its latest silicon advances into gold. In 2025, the bank implemented 75 AI use cases that generated $170 million in value. Management is doubling down in 2026, targeting $200 million in AI-driven value to fast-track profitable operations and support better margins.

A potential margin expansion: The 2026 tailwind

Bay Street analysts raised their earnings per share (EPS) estimates on TD stock during the past three months from $8.86 to $9.08. Why are analysts nudging their earnings estimates higher? Two words pop up among other value drivers for 2026: interest margins.

A rate spread plays in TD’s favour . As the Bank of Canada stays sidelined near 2.25%, and the U.S. Fed appears likely to yield to lower rate calls from politicians, a steepening yield curve helps TD. The bank, which holds long-dated assets, captures higher spreads as long-term lending rates remain firm while deposit costs drop.

Further, a U.S. recovery could play well for TD stock investors. After clearing 2025’s regulatory hurdles, TD’s U.S. segment is leaner. The bank reduced its U.S. assets to $382 billion, well below the $434 billion regulatory asset cap. There won’t be more costly asset sales in 2026., and the leaner operation has a wide “margin of safety” for 2026 business growth, despite a higher compliance cost base.

Is TD stock a “Buy” for 2026?

TD Bank stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.1, making it slightly “cheaper” than Royal Bank stock’s 13.7, yet offering a superior dividend yield (3.3%) compared to RBC’s 2.8%.

Given a 13% ROE target for the year and a massive $7 billion share repurchase program in the works, management at TD is signalling high execution confidence. Mark your calendars for February 26, 2026, when first-quarter earnings results hit the tape. This could be the catalyst that proves the big green banking machine still has plenty of room to run in 2026.

That said, investors should watch out for the Canada-United States-Mexico (CUSMA) or USMCA trade agreement review, which could spark trade volatility mid-year. Additionally, while TD has lower housing exposure than some peers, a major Canadian downturn could still trigger higher credit losses.

Besides, TD Bank stock remains a long-term Buy-and-Hold investment asset in my view.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average TFSA balance at age 30 is well below the potential limit but is also an opportunity to build…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s dividend pioneer is the ideal anchor stock for a TFSA investor with a buy-and-hold strategy.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Bank Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian stock is down sharply from its recent highs, but its growing earnings, resilient business model, and rising dividends…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Bank Stocks

Why Canada’s “Boring” Industries Are Outperforming Tech

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) outperformed U.S. tech last year.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Just 1 Click: Busy Investors Can Easily Bet on the Big Canadian Banks

| Joey Frenette

The BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is the gold standard ETF for the Big Six bank stocks.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Beat the Market Last Year: Could it Repeat the Feat This Year?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) handily outperformed the market last year.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Undervalued Bank Stocks and REITs Worth Buying in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Undervalued banks and REITs can work in 2026, but only if earnings stay resilient and rate cuts actually help.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Bank Stocks

New Year, Same Momentum: 2 Reasons Bank Stocks Could Have a Fantastic 2026

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) looks like a big bargain despite the higher price tag.

Read more »