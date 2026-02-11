Outlook for TD Stock in 2026

Following a massive 69% rally in 2025, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), or TD Bank stock, enters 2026 with a fresh look and a constructive investment case for Canadian investors. The investment outlook for TD Bank stock for this year is driven by its increased focus on a high-return Canadian banking market, a potential net interest margin expansion, and an updated semi-annual dividend growth outlook that could lift the stock’s yield for the year above the current 3.3%.

While U.S. regulatory headwinds from 2025 have stabilized, investors should watch for potential volatility surrounding the Canada-United States-Mexico (CUSMA) agreement review.

If you’re looking for a mix of stability and potential passive income growth, here is why TD stock deserves a spot on your 2026 watchlist.

TD Bank’s big switch: Twice the dividend growth fun?

For more than a decade, TD stock investors grew accustomed to annual dividend hikes. The year 2026 marks a strategic shift to the Canadian bank stock’s dividend policy. The Toronto-Dominion bank is moving toward semi-annual dividend reviews this year, potentially raising payouts twice a year – a move already in practice at peers like the Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

TD recently hiked its quarterly dividend by 2.9% to $1.08 per share. With a current yield of 3.3% and a conservative payout ratio under 40%, the bank has plenty of earnings dry powder to keep those dividend increases coming, more so as it concludes a costly restructuring during the first quarter of 2026.

A costly restructuring ends in 2026

Going into the Fiscal Year 2026, the bank expected to incur further restructuring charges in 2026. Management expected a $125 million pre-tax restructuring charge during the first quarter of Fiscal 2026, when the program concludes. TD’s total restructuring budget was $825 million before taxes.

Going into the second quarter, the restructuring program may begin to deliver its promised $750 million in annual cost savings, accelerating earnings growth and helping the bank stock towards its ambitious return on equity (ROE) target of 16% over the next three years.

TD Bank increasing efficiency with artificial intelligence (AI)

While some entities may fear “AI fatigue,” TD has been turning its latest silicon advances into gold. In 2025, the bank implemented 75 AI use cases that generated $170 million in value. Management is doubling down in 2026, targeting $200 million in AI-driven value to fast-track profitable operations and support better margins.

A potential margin expansion: The 2026 tailwind

Bay Street analysts raised their earnings per share (EPS) estimates on TD stock during the past three months from $8.86 to $9.08. Why are analysts nudging their earnings estimates higher? Two words pop up among other value drivers for 2026: interest margins.

A rate spread plays in TD’s favour . As the Bank of Canada stays sidelined near 2.25%, and the U.S. Fed appears likely to yield to lower rate calls from politicians, a steepening yield curve helps TD. The bank, which holds long-dated assets, captures higher spreads as long-term lending rates remain firm while deposit costs drop.

Further, a U.S. recovery could play well for TD stock investors. After clearing 2025’s regulatory hurdles, TD’s U.S. segment is leaner. The bank reduced its U.S. assets to $382 billion, well below the $434 billion regulatory asset cap. There won’t be more costly asset sales in 2026., and the leaner operation has a wide “margin of safety” for 2026 business growth, despite a higher compliance cost base.

Is TD stock a “Buy” for 2026?

TD Bank stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.1, making it slightly “cheaper” than Royal Bank stock’s 13.7, yet offering a superior dividend yield (3.3%) compared to RBC’s 2.8%.

Given a 13% ROE target for the year and a massive $7 billion share repurchase program in the works, management at TD is signalling high execution confidence. Mark your calendars for February 26, 2026, when first-quarter earnings results hit the tape. This could be the catalyst that proves the big green banking machine still has plenty of room to run in 2026.

That said, investors should watch out for the Canada-United States-Mexico (CUSMA) or USMCA trade agreement review, which could spark trade volatility mid-year. Additionally, while TD has lower housing exposure than some peers, a major Canadian downturn could still trigger higher credit losses.

Besides, TD Bank stock remains a long-term Buy-and-Hold investment asset in my view.