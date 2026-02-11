What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

The average TFSA balance at age 30 is well below the potential limit but is also an opportunity to build serious wealth.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) remains one of the most powerful wealth-building tools for Canadians. It arrived much later than the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), although its utility extends far beyond retirement. With the TFSA’s tax-free growth feature, you can save (and invest) for short- and long-term financial goals, including a down payment for a first home.

Reality check

Unused TFSA contributions carry over to the next year. If you were 18 in 2009 and eligible to open an account but haven’t yet, your cumulative contribution limit at the beginning of 2026 is $109,000. However, the reality or actual take-up by Canadians is much different. Those in their early 30s, in particular, hold TFSA balances well below their available limits.

The maximum cumulative limit is substantial because, in theory, the TFSA balance increases with age. Moreover, most people in the 25–30 age bracket typically have stable incomes and can make regular contributions. However, the most recent data shows modest balances for most 30-year-olds.

Average TFSA balance at age 30

According to data from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for the 2023 contribution year, there were 23,227,500 individual contribution entries or transactions processed in the 30- to 34-year age group. Also, the average fair market value (FMV) per individual is $16,760.

The official records show that the typical account holder aged 30-34 has about $16,670 in assets in their TFSAs at the end of the contribution year. Notably, the FMV is significantly higher than the $13,149 for the 25–29 age bracket.

Still, the potential room for a 30-year-old user is over $80,000. For those turning 30 this year (born in 1996), the TFSA clock started in 2014. Thus, you would have earned a total contribution room of $83,500, based on the annual limits from 2014 to 2026.

While the FMV gap between the two age groups indicates an upward trend, the 30-year-olds have used only about 20% of their available space. Nonetheless, there is enough time to recover the missed opportunity. You can catch up by using your available contribution room to invest in a TSX blue-chip stock.

Pay to own a high-quality stock

Every dividend you receive from a stable, high-quality Canadian company, such as Toronto Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), is 100% tax-free. Reinvest dividends to accelerate principal compounding. Canada’s second-largest financial institution is also a reliable source of passive income.

This $221.3 billion bank boasts a lengthy 168-year dividend track record. At $133.17 per share, the dividend yield is 3.3%. TD has endured countless economic downturns, with the stock recovering from an anti-money laundering (AML) scandal in the United States.

Assuming you invest $7,000 per year in TD using a TFSA, with a constant price and yield, your balance would compound to approximately $199,667 in 20 years. The total contribution is $140,000, and this ending balance excludes further price appreciation.

The conclusion

Canadians are fortunate to have a high-powered wealth engine like the TFSA. The gap between the average TFSA balance and potential limit is not a failure but an opportunity. As long as time is on your side, financial freedom is on the horizon sooner than you think.