2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now for 2026

With improving fundamentals and disciplined execution, these two small-cap stocks stand out as solid long-term buys in 2026.

New investors need to know that small-cap stocks don’t always stay small. When strong cash flow, consistent focus on capital allocation, and long-term growth initiatives align, small companies can quietly compound value long before the broader market takes notice.

In 2026, if you’re willing to look past short-term market volatility, it’s not very difficult for us to find compelling opportunities among Canadian small caps that are executing exceptionally well today. Among these, two companies that stand out are Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) and Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE). While they operate in very different industries, both are generating rising cash flow, strengthening their balance sheets, and gearing up for sustainable growth into the next phase of the cycle. Let’s take a closer look.

Exchange Income stock

To put it simply, Exchange Income is a diversified company with operations in aerospace, aviation, and specialized manufacturing. Its main strategy focuses on acquiring profitable niche companies with durable cash flows and reinvesting capital to grow those operations steadily over time. And that strong model continues to deliver results, and its recent financial performance highlights how effectively it is working.

At $98.39 per share, EIF stock has a market capitalization of about $5.5 billion, keeping it firmly within small-cap territory despite its scale.

In the third quarter of last year, Exchange Income posted a 35% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its revenue to a record of $960 million. Its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) also climbed 20% YoY to $231 million, while free cash flow reached $171 million. This strong cash generation strengthens its balance sheet to support more acquisitions and consistent shareholder returns.

A major catalyst for EIF stock moving into 2026 is the acquisition of Canadian North, which significantly strengthens its position in Northern and remote aviation services. As integration progresses, the company expects returns from the deal to improve meaningfully by late 2026. Combined with steady demand for aerospace services tied to defence and surveillance, Exchange Income has strong long-term visibility, making this small-cap stock attractive to buy and hold.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock

While Tamarack Valley Energy offers a different type of opportunity, it’s equally attractive for Foolish investors looking for top small-cap stocks to buy in 2026. The company mainly focuses on low-decline, repeatable oil production, with its Clearwater assets in Alberta forming the foundation of its strategy. With TVE shares trading at $9.24 apiece, it has a market cap of roughly $4.5 billion.

A consistent focus on operational execution is translating into strong financial performance as it continues to generate meaningful free funds flow, even in a softer commodity price environment, allowing it to reduce net debt while maintaining shareholder returns. Its improving balance sheet also gives it flexibility to navigate oil price volatility without sacrificing long-term value creation.

Clearwater remains the key driver. The asset’s low decline rates, scalable waterflood development, and improving cost structure support stable production and predictable cash flow.

Tamarack currently offers a dividend yield of about 1.7%, reflecting its transition from a turnaround story to a more mature, cash-focused energy producer. If commodity prices remain supportive, incremental free cash flow could further strengthen its balance sheet and boost shareholder returns in 2026 and beyond.