3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

These three Canadian blue-chip stocks combine reliable dividends with stability you can count on.

The TSX Composite has started 2026 with increased volatility. In such an environment, Canadian investors looking for reliable dividend income may want to consider blue-chip companies, or large-caps, with long operating histories, diversified revenue streams, and proven cash-flow generation abilities. Such businesses tend to hold up well through economic cycles while continuing to reward shareholders. In this article, I’ll highlight three of the best dividend-paying, blue-chip Canadian stocks that combine stability, income, and long-term upside.

Bank of Montreal stock

The first stock on this list, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), is one of Canada’s most established financial institutions, with operations spanning Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and capital markets. That business diversification gives it steady earnings power and helps smooth its results across changing economic conditions.

After rallying 34.6% over the last year, BMO shares trade near $191.60 apiece, giving it a market cap of about $135.6 billion. At this market price, it offers a 3.5% dividend yield. More importantly, the bank’s dividends are supported by a well-capitalized balance sheet and consistent profitability across its core businesses.

In its most recent fiscal year, BMO delivered resilient earnings despite a challenging credit environment. Its net interest income remained stable, while strong capital ratios allowed the bank to continue returning cash to shareholders without compromising growth initiatives.

Over the long term, BMO’s disciplined risk management and expanding U.S. presence position it as a top dividend stock for conservative Canadian investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Now, let’s look at Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), one of the country’s largest energy producers, known for its low-cost, long-life asset base. In particular, its oil sands operations generate dependable free cash flow due to low decline rates and high operating efficiency.

Following a 22% increase over the last year, CNQ shares now trade at $51.90 apiece, translating into a market capitalization of roughly $108 billion. At this price, it has an attractive 4.5% dividend yield. Interestingly, this company has grown its dividend for more than two decades, an impressive record in the energy sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, Canadian Natural posted record production levels and strong funds flow, giving it ample flexibility to reduce debt, repurchase shares, and increase dividends. Its disciplined capital allocation and focus on cost control also help ensure that its shareholder returns remain sustainable even during periods of commodity price volatility, making it a very stable dividend stock to own.

Nutrien stock

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) could be another great blue-chip stock to buy and hold, as it gives exposure to global agriculture, offering diversification beyond financials and energy. As the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, it plays an important role in food production across North America, South America, and Australia.

Following a 30% jump over the last year, NTR stock now trades at $93.15 per share, giving it a market cap of about $45 billion. The stock currently offers a 3.1% dividend yield. Nutrien’s earnings are largely supported by both its upstream fertilizer production and downstream retail network, which helps balance its results across market conditions.

Nutrien’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) saw strong year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2025 with the help of record fertilizer sales volumes, improved operating reliability, and higher retail margins. During the first nine months of the year, it returned nearly US$1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Moreover, the company’s focus on strategic portfolio actions, including asset divestitures and cost discipline, further strengthens its long-term cash-flow outlook, making this top blue-chip stock worth holding for the long run.