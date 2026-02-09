Canadian ETFs are low-maintenance and ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for passive income generation.

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

Building a dividend machine through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t have to be a cumbersome, time-consuming process. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are qualified investments in a TFSA. In addition to simplifying the screening criteria, ETFs offer instant diversification to dividend-focused investors.

The greatest benefit for TFSA users is the ability to choose the TSX’s ‘cream of the crop’ or focus on sector-specific ETFs. Moreover, you eliminate the burden of constant management or monitoring. Every ETF has an asset manager and distributions can be quarterly or monthly.

Problem-free income generation

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) tracks the performance of a broad Canadian equity index. In 2025, the TSX delivered a plus-28% total return, beating the plus-18% in the previous year. It was also the largest one-year gain since 2009. Vanguard Global Equity Index Management, a specialized management team, is the investment manager.

ETFs trade like stocks. If you invest today, the share price is $64.84. Current investors enjoy a nearly 5% year-to-date gain in addition to the 3.2% distribution yield. The payout frequency is monthly. VDY’s three-year total return is a decent plus-69.4%, representing a plus-19.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

VDY has 56 stock holdings, with only the real estate and healthcare sectors having zero representation. The two largest stocks by market cap, the Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank, lead the ETF’s top 10 holdings.

Given the focus on dividend-paying large-cap Canadian stocks, you can somehow generate a monthly stream of tax-free passive income the problem-free way.

Liquid Canadian companies

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index. The Bank of Montreal introduced this ETF in May 2009, with BMO Asset Management as the fund manager.

ZCN is a market capitalization-weighted index; the basket comprises mostly the largest and most liquid Canadian companies. The top 10 holdings include Agnico Eagle Mines and Barrick Mining from the top-performing basic materials sector.

Like VDY, this ZCN has no investments in real estate and healthcare stocks. The current share price is $43.50, along with a dividend yield of 2.2% and quarterly payouts.

Energy sector-focused

The target exposure of the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) is Canada’s energy sector. As of this writing, energy is the TSX’s top-performing sector with a plus-14.6% year-to-date gain. At $22.01 per share, you can partake in the 3.3% yield and earn dividend income every quarter.

Note, however, that XEG’s risk rating is high. Regarding the 26 stock holdings, the exposure focuses on oil & gas exploration and production companies and integrated oil & gas companies. The top two holdings are Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources.

The plus-508.9% five-year return (32.53% CAGR) suggests steady performance, notwithstanding the volatile nature of the energy sector and the ETF’s high risk rating.

Low maintenance

Investing in ETFs such as VDY, ZCN, and XEG eliminates the high-maintenance task of handpicking individual stocks to earn tax-free passive income. The professionally managed funds will continue to function as dividend engines in a TFSA