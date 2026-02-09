Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

3 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Now in Your TFSA

Canadian ETFs are low-maintenance and ideal long-term holdings in a TFSA for passive income generation.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • ETFs are TFSA‑eligible, low‑maintenance ways to build tax‑free dividend income with instant diversification and professional management — examples: Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) pays ~3.24% monthly, BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite ETF (TSX:ZCN) yields ~2.21% quarterly, and iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF (TSX:XEG) yields ~3.3% quarterly.
  • Use VDY or ZCN as core, problem‑free income holdings (VDY: strong 3‑yr total return), and add XEG only if you want higher energy exposure and accept greater volatility — overall, ETFs let you generate tax‑free passive income in a TFSA without constant stock‑picking.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend ETF] >

Building a dividend machine through the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) doesn’t have to be a cumbersome, time-consuming process. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are qualified investments in a TFSA. In addition to simplifying the screening criteria, ETFs offer instant diversification to dividend-focused investors.

The greatest benefit for TFSA users is the ability to choose the TSX’s ‘cream of the crop’ or focus on sector-specific ETFs. Moreover, you eliminate the burden of constant management or monitoring. Every ETF has an asset manager and distributions can be quarterly or monthly.

Problem-free income generation

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) tracks the performance of a broad Canadian equity index. In 2025, the TSX delivered a plus-28% total return, beating the plus-18% in the previous year. It was also the largest one-year gain since 2009. Vanguard Global Equity Index Management, a specialized management team, is the investment manager.

ETFs trade like stocks. If you invest today, the share price is $64.84. Current investors enjoy a nearly 5% year-to-date gain in addition to the 3.2% distribution yield. The payout frequency is monthly. VDY’s three-year total return is a decent plus-69.4%, representing a plus-19.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

VDY has 56 stock holdings, with only the real estate and healthcare sectors having zero representation. The two largest stocks by market cap, the Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank, lead the ETF’s top 10 holdings.

Given the focus on dividend-paying large-cap Canadian stocks, you can somehow generate a monthly stream of tax-free passive income the problem-free way.

Liquid Canadian companies

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX:ZCN) seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index. The Bank of Montreal introduced this ETF in May 2009, with BMO Asset Management as the fund manager.

ZCN is a market capitalization-weighted index; the basket comprises mostly the largest and most liquid Canadian companies. The top 10 holdings include Agnico Eagle Mines and Barrick Mining from the top-performing basic materials sector.

Like VDY, this ZCN has no investments in real estate and healthcare stocks. The current share price is $43.50, along with a dividend yield of 2.2% and quarterly payouts.

Energy sector-focused  

The target exposure of the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG) is Canada’s energy sector. As of this writing, energy is the TSX’s top-performing sector with a plus-14.6% year-to-date gain. At $22.01 per share, you can partake in the 3.3% yield and earn dividend income every quarter.

Note, however, that XEG’s risk rating is high. Regarding the 26 stock holdings, the exposure focuses on oil & gas exploration and production companies and integrated oil & gas companies. The top two holdings are Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources.

The plus-508.9% five-year return (32.53% CAGR) suggests steady performance, notwithstanding the volatile nature of the energy sector and the ETF’s high risk rating.

Low maintenance

Investing in ETFs such as VDY, ZCN, and XEG eliminates the high-maintenance task of handpicking individual stocks to earn tax-free passive income. The professionally managed funds will continue to function as dividend engines in a TFSA

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Starting with $1,000? Fortis, CNR, and BMO are three low‑risk, high‑quality Canadian stocks offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth potential.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How I’d Invest $25,000 With Rates on Pause

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, this simple $25,000 plan leans on income and diversification instead of hoping…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Rates Aren’t Falling: Here’s What I’d Do With My TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With rates stuck at 2.25%, this TFSA idea focuses on a “boring on purpose” stock that can keep earning without…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long‑Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use your new $7,000 TFSA contribution wisely. Here are two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that offer long-term growth, stability, and…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Turnaround Stocks to Buy Now Before Everyone Else Sees Their True Potential

| Kay Ng

If things work out well for these two turnaround ideas, they could deliver substantial upside over the next few years.

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants I’d Buy With Rates on Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the Bank of Canada holding at 2.25%, two Canadian dividend giants look well-positioned to pay you while you wait.

Read more »

chatting concept
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These three Canadian blue-chip stocks combine reliable dividends with stability you can count on.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,000 Shares of 1 Dividend Stock, Create $78/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Monthly dividend stocks offer something most investments don't – predictable cash flow that hits your account like clockwork.

Read more »