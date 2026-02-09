This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Most stocks pay quarterly dividends. This one dividend stock pays cash every month with solid defensive appeal.

Monthly-income-seeking Canadian investors have one clear goal: finding a dividend stock that pays cash every month. That steady, predictable cash flow is a refreshing change from the more common quarterly payout schedule.

The appeal is simple. Monthly dividends feel tangible, like collecting a small paycheque 12 times a year. When the right stock is chosen, that income can become a reliable component of a long-term financial plan.

Fortunately, there’s one monthly dividend stock that checks all the boxes. It offers a high yield, essential-service tenants, and stable cash flow. It also happens to be one of the highest-yielding monthly payers on the TSX.

This monthly dividend stock pays cash every single month

The dividend stock investors should consider is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), a U.S. grocery‑anchored retail landlord. Groceries are one of the most recession‑proof spending categories in the economy.

Slate’s portfolio consists of more than 100 grocery‑anchored properties across the United States. These stores provide everyday essentials such as food and household items, which results in consistent foot traffic and, more importantly, stable cash flow.

Many of these properties also include secondary tenants such as pharmacies, banks, restaurants, and medical offices. These businesses benefit from the steady traffic generated by the anchor grocery store, strengthening Slate’s overall revenue stream.

Because Slate’s assets are U.S.-based, investors gain exposure to the world’s largest economy while still trading on the TSX. The added currency diversification can be a long‑term advantage.

Finally, the essential nature of these businesses makes Slate a highly recession‑resistant option for investors seeking a dividend stock that pays cash monthly.

Beyond the strength of its core portfolio, Slate’s long-term stability is another major advantage.

Another key point that strengthens Slate’s appeal is the stability of its tenant base. Grocery stores are among the most reliable retailers in any economic environment, and Slate’s properties are anchored by well‑known national chains with long operating histories. These tenants typically sign multi‑year leases with built‑in rent escalators, which helps support predictable cash flow for the real estate investment trust (REIT).

Occupancy has historically remained strong across Slate’s portfolio, even during periods of market volatility. That consistency is driven by the essential nature of grocery shopping. People buy food in every economic cycle, regardless of interest rates or consumer sentiment.

For investors, that translates into a business model that can weather downturns far better than discretionary retail.

This combination of long‑term leases, necessity‑based tenants, and stable occupancy is what allows Slate to maintain its monthly distribution with confidence. It’s a defensive setup that income‑focused investors can appreciate, especially when looking for reliability rather than speculation.

What about income?

One of Slate’s biggest appeals is its attractive monthly distribution. The REIT’s defensive business model and recurring revenue allow it to maintain a steady payout.

A unique and often disregarded point that furthers the case for investing is the REIT business model itself. REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable income as distributions.

As of writing, Slate pays a monthly distribution of $0.098 per unit. For an investor allocating $20,000, that works out to roughly $123 per month in income. Those who reinvest the distributions can compound their position over time and boost future cash flow.

Are you buying Slate for your portfolio?

For investors seeking dependable monthly income backed by essential, recession‑resistant businesses, Slate Grocery REIT is a compelling option. It delivers steady cash flow, defensive stability, and one of the highest yields among monthly payers on the TSX.