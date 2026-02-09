Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

Most stocks pay quarterly dividends. This one dividend stock pays cash every month with solid defensive appeal.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Paper Canadian currency of various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) offers monthly dividends, making it an attractive option for income-seeking Canadian investors.
  • The REIT's portfolio consists of over 100 U.S. grocery-anchored properties, providing essential services and stable cash flow.
  • Slate Grocery REIT provides a defensive, recession-resistant investment with reliable tenants and a high yield among monthly payers.

Monthly-income-seeking Canadian investors have one clear goal: finding a dividend stock that pays cash every month. That steady, predictable cash flow is a refreshing change from the more common quarterly payout schedule.

The appeal is simple. Monthly dividends feel tangible, like collecting a small paycheque 12 times a year. When the right stock is chosen, that income can become a reliable component of a long-term financial plan.

Fortunately, there’s one monthly dividend stock that checks all the boxes. It offers a high yield, essential-service tenants, and stable cash flow. It also happens to be one of the highest-yielding monthly payers on the TSX.

This monthly dividend stock pays cash every single month

The dividend stock investors should consider is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), a U.S. grocery‑anchored retail landlord. Groceries are one of the most recession‑proof spending categories in the economy.

Slate’s portfolio consists of more than 100 grocery‑anchored properties across the United States. These stores provide everyday essentials such as food and household items, which results in consistent foot traffic and, more importantly, stable cash flow.

Many of these properties also include secondary tenants such as pharmacies, banks, restaurants, and medical offices. These businesses benefit from the steady traffic generated by the anchor grocery store, strengthening Slate’s overall revenue stream.

Because Slate’s assets are U.S.-based, investors gain exposure to the world’s largest economy while still trading on the TSX. The added currency diversification can be a long‑term advantage.

Finally, the essential nature of these businesses makes Slate a highly recession‑resistant option for investors seeking a dividend stock that pays cash monthly.

Beyond the strength of its core portfolio, Slate’s long-term stability is another major advantage.

Another key point that strengthens Slate’s appeal is the stability of its tenant base. Grocery stores are among the most reliable retailers in any economic environment, and Slate’s properties are anchored by well‑known national chains with long operating histories. These tenants typically sign multi‑year leases with built‑in rent escalators, which helps support predictable cash flow for the real estate investment trust (REIT).

Occupancy has historically remained strong across Slate’s portfolio, even during periods of market volatility. That consistency is driven by the essential nature of grocery shopping. People buy food in every economic cycle, regardless of interest rates or consumer sentiment.

For investors, that translates into a business model that can weather downturns far better than discretionary retail.

This combination of long‑term leases, necessity‑based tenants, and stable occupancy is what allows Slate to maintain its monthly distribution with confidence. It’s a defensive setup that income‑focused investors can appreciate, especially when looking for reliability rather than speculation.

What about income?

One of Slate’s biggest appeals is its attractive monthly distribution. The REIT’s defensive business model and recurring revenue allow it to maintain a steady payout.

A unique and often disregarded point that furthers the case for investing is the REIT business model itself. REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable income as distributions.

As of writing, Slate pays a monthly distribution of $0.098 per unit. For an investor allocating $20,000, that works out to roughly $123 per month in income. Those who reinvest the distributions can compound their position over time and boost future cash flow.

Are you buying Slate for your portfolio?

For investors seeking dependable monthly income backed by essential, recession‑resistant businesses, Slate Grocery REIT is a compelling option. It delivers steady cash flow, defensive stability, and one of the highest yields among monthly payers on the TSX.

More on Dividend Stocks

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Dividend Stocks

A Smart TFSA Portfolio for 2026: 3 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Three TFSA-friendly TSX stocks could give you a mix of steady cash flow, downside protection, and reasonable value in 2026.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This Stellar Canadian Stock Is Up 33% This Past Year — and There’s More Growth Ahead

| Kay Ng

There's more growth ahead for Premium Brands as it accelerates its expansion into the U.S. after major investments.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

The Utilities Play: Boring, Reliable, and Suddenly Profitable

| Kay Ng

This top utility stock is reasonably valued today. Investors would enjoy a nice starting yield of about 5%, growing income,…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Got $21,000? A Dividend Stock Worth Buying in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

CIBC (TSX:CM) is a wonderful bank with a stellar dividend and growth profile in 2026.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

2 Spectacular Monthly Income ETFs With Yields Up to 10.5%

| Joey Frenette

Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF (TSX:HUTS) and another enhanced income ETF have big yields and upside.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Your 2026 TFSA Game Plan: How to Turn the New Contribution Room Into Monthly Cash

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks pay monthly cash, which is attractive as they convert capital into a steady income that feels like…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

A $10,000 TFSA can generate a recurring and growing source of tax-free income. Here’s the perfect trio to make that…

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Season: Here’s the 1 Move I’d Make This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RRSP deadline pressure is real, but one simple action can turn a last-minute contribution into long-term compounding.

Read more »