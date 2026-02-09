Motley Fool Premium
This Monthly Dividend Stock Just Reset Its Payout: Here’s Why That Matters

This TSX-listed REIT recently reset its monthly dividends, and the decision says a lot about how it’s positioning the business for the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
Key Points

  • Monthly dividends can make income investing feel more reliable, especially when markets turn uncertain.
  • Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) recently cut its monthly payout to protect its balance sheet and future stability.
  • The move shifts its story from chasing yield to rebuilding strength, raising an important question for income investors.

Getting paid every single month from your portfolio can make dividend investing feel far more appealing. Monthly dividends help smooth cash flow and provide flexibility that quarterly payouts simply can’t match. That’s why monthly income stocks remain popular, especially during uncertain market conditions.

Still, when a yield climbs too high, investors need to look beyond the headline number and understand what’s really driving it. In some cases, a high yield reflects a broken business. In others, however, it reflects temporary pressure paired with real assets and a management team willing to make tough decisions. One TSX-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) fits that second category right now. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: AP.UN) recently reset its monthly distribution as part of a broader balance-sheet strategy, and this important move deserves a closer look.

Allied Properties REIT’s monthly income model

In short, Allied Properties REIT is a Canada-based office REIT focused on distinctive urban workspace in major cities such as Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver. Unlike commodity office landlords, Allied concentrates on heritage and modern buildings designed for knowledge-based tenants, creative firms, and technology users. At a price of about $14.10 per unit, Allied has a market cap of roughly $2 billion.

Allied continues to pay its distribution monthly in cash, but the income profile has changed meaningfully. On December 1, its management announced a 60% reduction in the monthly distribution to $0.06 per unit, or $0.72 per unit annualized. At current prices, that equates to a yield of roughly 5.1%, a sharp reset from previous levels.

Why did it cut the monthly distribution?

Allied’s recent earnings explain why it chose to act. In the quarter ended September 2025, the REIT reported funds from operations (FFO) of $0.456 per unit, down about 18% YoY (year-over-year). Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) declined roughly 13% YoY to $0.423 per unit, pressured by higher interest costs and slower lease finalizations.

With AFFO payout ratios sitting above sustainable levels, the Trustees opted to reduce the distribution to preserve capital. Management framed 2025 as a transitional year, with refinancing costs and asset repositioning weighing on results rather than a collapse in underlying demand. Importantly, rent levels on renewals continued to rise modestly, signalling that tenant demand for high-quality urban space has not disappeared.

Balance-sheet repair and long-term priorities

The distribution reset is part of a broader effort to strengthen Allied’s balance sheet. Over the past two years, Allied raised $1.3 billion in the bond market, reduced variable-rate debt, and extended maturities. It also continues to execute on a non-core asset sale program, which will extend into 2026 and is expected to generate several hundred million dollars in proceeds.

Meanwhile, its liquidity remains solid at roughly $860 million, including cash and credit facilities. The company’s priority right now is to reduce leverage and interest expense, even if that means sacrificing near-term income.

A reset income stock for patient investors

Clearly, Allied Properties REIT is no longer a high-yield income stock. Instead, it’s a monthly dividend stock in recovery mode. Its recent payout cut reflects discipline, not distress, and gives the REIT an opportunity to stabilize operations and rebuild financial flexibility over time.

That’s why, for investors who value monthly income, and are willing to accept a lower payout today in exchange for a potentially stronger balance sheet tomorrow, Allied could be worth considering. Its yield is smaller today, but its financial foundation is expected to become stronger – and sometimes, that trade-off matters more.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

