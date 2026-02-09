Transform Your TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine With Just $12,000

These Canadian stocks could continue rewarding shareholders through steady dividend payments and capital gains over the long term.

Transforming the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) into a reliable money-making machine doesn’t require a huge starting balance. Even with $12,000, investors can begin building a stream of tax-free income by focusing on high-quality Canadian dividend stocks known for consistent payouts.

Investors should focus on stocks with a history of durable dividend distribution and growth. These Canadian stocks are supported by fundamentally strong businesses, generate dependable cash flow, and maintain disciplined capital management. As a result, they can continue rewarding shareholders even when economic conditions are unfavourable.

Here are two solid Canadian dividend stocks that can help transform your TFSA into a money-making machine.

Emera

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a dependable dividend stock that can help turn your TFSA into a money-generating machine. It owns regulated electric and natural gas utilities along with related energy infrastructure. Its high-quality, regulated asset base generates stable earnings and predictable cash flow in all market conditions. Thanks to its steady cash flow and a defensive business model, Emera consistently rewards shareholders with higher payouts.

Notably, the utility company has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years, reflecting management’s commitment to return cash to its shareholders. Moreover, Emera has also rewarded shareholders with solid capital gains. Over the past year, the stock has climbed more than 26%, driven by resilient earnings and steadily rising energy demand in its core markets.

Looking ahead, Emera’s $20 billion capital program through 2030 is expected to support its growth. Investments in grid modernization, energy storage, renewable energy, and natural gas infrastructure should support earnings and modest annual dividend increases.

Management expects this investment cycle to expand Emera’s rate base by about 7% to 8% per year. This, in turn, will drive its adjusted EPS by 5% to 7% annually. Thanks to its growing EPS, management projects dividend growth of 1% to 2% each year. With a solid dividend growth history and visibility over future dividend distribution, Emera is a reliable income stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is one of Canada’s most dependable income stocks. Its dividend record is among the strongest in the country, with payments dating back to July 1833. Since then, the bank has consistently maintained its dividend. Over the past decade, the financial services giant’s dividend has increased by about 5% annually, reflecting steady underlying earnings growth.

The financial services giant’s management continues to target a conservative payout ratio of 40% to 50%, which is sustainable in the long term.

The bank’s diversified revenue model supports its earnings growth and payouts. Growth in loans and deposits, along with lower funding costs, will drive its earnings. At the same time, an expanding fee-based revenue and strength in underwriting and advisory activities augur well for growth.

The ongoing momentum in its top line, steady credit performance, strong balance sheet, and operating efficiency should help cushion earnings and support its future payouts.

Earn a passive income of over $511 per year with $12,000

Emera and Bank of Nova Scotia are two high-quality dividend stocks that can help turn your TFSA into an income-generating machine.

If you invest $10,000, split evenly between these TSX stocks, you could earn $511.76 per year in tax-free dividends. Emera would provide about $260.96 annually, and Bank of Nova Scotia would add roughly $250.80 annually.