4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

The top four secrets of TFSA millionaires can serve as a guide for anyone aspiring to become the next millionaire.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Key Points

  • TFSA millionaires treat the account as a growth engine: max out contributions early, buy dividend‑paying stocks (use DRIPs), reinvest payouts, stay long‑term, and follow TFSA rules (no over‑contributions, avoid U.S. withholding tax, and don’t trade frequently enough to be deemed a business).
  • Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is the suggested TFSA anchor — a 31‑year dividend growth streak and a 5.64% yield — and, assuming max cumulative room ($109,000), compounding at current levels could grow to roughly $508,525 in ~27.5 years.
The Canadian government introduced the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) in 2009. While it came 52 years after the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), published reports say around 350 account holders have seven-figure fortunes as of late 2024.

How did they achieve this despite limited annual contribution limits and strict rules? Many have now uncovered the specific strategies and the top four secrets to hit a $1 million TFSA.

Secret #1

The term “savings” might be a wrong branding by TFSA framers. These present-day millionaires treated their TFSAs as a money growth engine, not an ordinary savings account. Holding cash is not advisable. Use the available contribution rooms to purchase income-producing stocks, preferably dividend stocks.

Secret #2

TFSA millionaires never missed out on contributing the maximum annual limit. Moreover, as much as possible, stock investing begins on the first day of the year when the new limit takes effect. This approach enables early and longer tax-free compounding. If you fail in one year, play catch-up. Unused contribution rooms carry over to the following year, if not indefinitely.

Secret #3

Time is the greatest ally of a TFSA millionaire. Since a $1 million TFSA isn’t built overnight, maintain a long-term view and exercise patience. Reinvest dividends each time for faster capital compounding and to create a snowball effect.

Set up a dividend-reinvestment plan (DRIP) if your chosen company offers one for automatic purchase of additional shares using the payout.

Secret #4

All interest, capital gains, and dividend income earned inside a TFSA are entirely tax-free. This salient feature makes the “buy-and-hold” strategy the magic wand for your capital; it allows your money to compound without interruption or interference from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

To maintain this tax-free status, millionaires follow three key rules. Never over-contribute as the CRA charges a 1% monthly penalty on excess contributions. Avoid investing in U.S. stocks to avoid the 15% foreign withholding tax.

Do not “carry on a business” because the CRA monitors TFSA usage. The taxman can convert tax-free earnings into business income if a user is found guilty of buying and selling stocks (frequent trading).

TFSA anchor

Some analysts suggest 15 to 25 stock holdings for Canadians aiming for a million-dollar TFSA. The number provides sufficient diversification in case of market fluctuations. However, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is the no-brainer choice as the TFSA anchor. The $150 billion energy giant has been operating for over 75 years and boasts an impressive 31-year dividend-growth streak. At $68.74 per share, the large-cap stock’s dividend offer is 5.64%.

For 2026, the TFSA annual limit is $7,000, while the contribution limit for individuals who have been eligible to open an account since 2009 is $109,000. Assuming your available contribution room is the maximum cumulative limit, your balance will compound to $508,525 in 27.5 years through Enbridge. This excludes future dividend increases and price appreciation.

The example illustrates the power of compounding through dividend reinvestment. Enbridge, however, has yet to reinstate its DRIP. Nonetheless, the dividend growth guidance for 2026 is 3%, and up to 5% thereafter.

Secrets as your guide

Ultimately, the path to a $1 million TFSA involves a deliberate strategy and firm resolve. The secrets of TFSA millionaires serve as a guide for anyone looking to achieve the same financial success.

