A Perfect TFSA Stock for a Choppy 2026

If 2026 turns choppy, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) needs a little more strategy than “buy whatever looked good last year.” Volatility can tempt you to trade too much, and that usually backfires in a long-term account. Instead, look for a stock that can keep earning even when headlines change every day. In a TFSA, consistency matters as investors want to avoid big drawdowns that can take years to recover. Dividends help, but only if the business can pay them without stretching. So, let’s look at one to consider on the TSX today.

DNG

Dynacor Group (TSX:DNG) is not a household name, which is part of the appeal. It runs a gold ore processing business in Peru, where it buys ore from artisanal miners and processes it at its Veta Dorada plant. Then it sells gold and captures a margin on that processing and trading cycle. It operates more like a cash-flow business than a traditional miner that must gamble on drilling success. That can feel comforting in a year where investors might overreact to every macro headline.

Over the last year, the most important theme has been momentum plus expansion. In its third-quarter (Q3) 2025 update, it reported record quarterly sales and record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), even after dealing with two weeks of road blockades in July. It showed it could keep operating through real-world disruptions, which is exactly what you want in a choppy year. It also kept pushing its growth plan forward instead of just talking about it.

Then January brought the kind of update that tends to wake the market up. It said it beat 2025 sales and production guidance, and laid out a bigger 2026 outlook. It also highlighted progress on international expansion, including a Senegal pilot plant that it expects to start processing ore in early Q2 2026, plus early-stage discussions tied to Ghana. While a single-asset story always carries concentration risk, expansion can reduce it over time.

Earnings support

Now the numbers. In Q3 2025, it reported sales of US$100.5 million, net income of US$5.5 million (US$0.13 per share), and EBITDA of US$9 million. Those results showed decent profitability even when operations faced interruptions. For the full year 2025, it reported record sales of US$397.6 million and gold-equivalent production of 113,791 ounces, with an average realized price of US$3,494 per gold ounce sold. That’s a strong combo: more volume, strong pricing, and profits you can actually measure.

The 2026 outlook is what makes this interesting for a TFSA in a bumpy market. It guided for sales of US$530 million to US$580 million, production of 125,000 to 135,000 gold-equivalent ounces, and net income of US$22 million to US$26 million. That is a meaningful step up from 2025, and it suggests management sees real demand for its services and capacity. If it hits those targets, it can keep funding dividends while still investing in growth projects.

Valuation helps seal the “choppy year” case, as you are not paying a premium multiple for a hot narrative. The stock trades at just 12.3 times earnings, offering up a 2% dividend. That’s not a massive yield, but a nice bonus when you pair it with a low-looking multiple and a company that just raised its growth ambitions. The risk, of course, is that this business still depends on gold prices, supply of ore, and smooth operations in Peru, so you do not treat it like a regulated utility. Still, here’s what even $7,000 could bring in through dividends alone.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DNG $6.26 1,118 $0.16 $178.88 Monthly $6,998.68

Bottom line

So, could it be a buy for others? Certainly, if you want a smaller Canadian name with a clear business model, visible targets for 2026, and a valuation that does not require perfect sentiment. It can also fit if you like the idea of getting paid while it executes, without needing a roaring bull market to make the math work. However, if you want a pure “sleep-at-night” blue chip, this might feel too niche, and country risk plus gold volatility can still create surprises. If you can handle those trade-offs, it is a pretty compelling TFSA candidate for a choppy 2026.