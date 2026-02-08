Motley Fool Premium
Outlook for Kinross Gold Stock in 2026

Gold prices are doing the heavy lifting for miners, and Kinross is using the cash to reward shareholders and fund its next growth push.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
Stacked gold bars

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Kinross is a big Canadian gold producer generating strong free cash flow and buying back shares while raising its dividend.
  • It’s also starting new U.S. projects that could add three million ounces and extend mine life into the 2030s.
  • The main risk is gold or costs moving the wrong way, since profits can fall fast and the stock isn’t cheap.

Gold stocks have climbed as gold itself stays strong, and that matters more than any clever story a miner can tell. Central banks kept buying, investors kept treating gold like insurance, and geopolitical stress kept a floor under demand. Gold also tends to perform well when interest rates are falling or expected to fall, as it doesn’t pay a yield; lower bond yields can make it look better by comparison.

When gold prices rise, big producers can look especially attractive because it already has mines running, cash coming in, and room to return money to shareholders instead of constantly begging the market for it. So, let’s look at the outlook of one major gold stock.

K

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) is one of the larger, more established gold producers Canadians can buy without leaving home. It runs a portfolio of long-life assets across the Americas and West Africa, and it has spent the last year leaning hard into a simple message: steady operations, disciplined costs, and lots of free cash flow.

The biggest headline from the past year has been just how aggressively Kinross has pushed capital back to shareholders as cash piled up. In its third-quarter update, the gold stock lifted its 2025 share buyback target to $600 million and raised its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.19 annually. It also moved to redeem US$500 million of notes due in 2027 early, which sends a clear signal about balance sheet confidence.

More recently, Kinross leaned into growth. In mid-January, it said it will proceed with construction on three organic projects in its U.S. portfolio: Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew, and Bald Mountain Redbird 2. Kinross said these projects should add about three million ounces of life-of-mine production, extend mine lives in Nevada well into the 2030s, and improve long-term U.S. costs. It also framed the economics as strong, with a US$4,300 gold price. That is a punchy set of numbers, even with the usual mining caveats.

Earnings support

Now, let’s get into recent earnings. In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Kinross produced 503,862 gold equivalent ounces. It reported production cost of sales of US$1,150 per ounce sold and an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,622 per ounce sold. It also posted operating cash flow of US$1.024 billion and attributable free cash flow of US$686.7 million, which the gold stock called a record.

Profitability also looked strong in that quarter. Kinross reported earnings of US$584.9 million, or US$0.48 per share, and adjusted net earnings of US$0.44 per share. Just as important, it said it reached a net cash position of US$485 million, with roughly US$1.7 billion in cash and total liquidity around US$3.4 billion. For a miner, that balance sheet means it can still keep investing, even if gold prices swing.

So, what should investors expect in 2026, and what does the valuation say today? Kinross will release full-year 2025 results and its 2026 guidance on Feb. 18, 2026, so the market will soon get fresh numbers on production, costs, and capital spending. Gold has become more volatile lately, and miners need operational consistency when the commodity starts acting dramatically. Meanwhile, the gold stock still trades at a reasonable 23 times earnings, suggesting the market expects earnings to cool from peak levels. That is not bargain-basement pricing, but it is also not wild if you think gold stays elevated and Kinross keeps converting it into free cash flow.

Bottom line

Here’s the simple call on whether Kinross could be a buy for others in 2026. The case for buying is clean: it has strong cash generation, a net cash balance sheet, and an active buyback and dividend program. Furthermore, it offers a set of new projects that can extend mine life and support costs over time. The case against buying is just as real, however. Margins can shrink fast if costs rise or if gold pulls back, and the gold stock already reflects a lot of good news after a strong run in the sector. In short, if you want a large gold stock that behaves like a real business, Kinross belongs on the short list.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

