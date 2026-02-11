Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Simple Hedge for Canadians as Markets Get Weird

A Simple Hedge for Canadians as Markets Get Weird

When markets get “weird,” this TSX gold proxy offers a simple hedge without mining-company drama or dividend promises.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Stacked gold bars

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • MNT gives direct exposure to physical gold held by the Royal Canadian Mint, so performance mainly tracks gold prices.
  • The program has been expanding through new receipt issuance, which can improve liquidity and keep pricing closer to NAV.
  • It won’t compound like a business or pay income, so it works best as a small portfolio stabilizer.

Markets feel weird when too many big forces pull in different directions at the same time. Rates still bite, inflation refuses to behave, and every headline about wars, trade, or elections can whip prices around in an afternoon. In that kind of tape, investors often want one simple hedge that does not require forecasts or perfect timing. A small slice of gold exposure can do that job, as gold often holds its ground when confidence wobbles and currency fears flare.

MNT

Royal Canadina Mint-Canadian Gold Reserves (TSX:MNT) does not run mines, and that detail matters. It trades as Canadian Gold Reserves exchange-traded receipts backed by physical gold held by the Royal Canadian Mint. Each receipt represents a specific entitlement to gold, and the program posts that entitlement and its net asset value regularly. That structure can suit Canadians who want gold exposure without dealing with bars, storage, or insurance.

The biggest news over the last year came from growth in the program and the mechanics that keep it liquid. In September 2025, the Mint completed a follow-on offering of 833,200 receipts at $53.18 per receipt for gross proceeds of about $44.3 million. The offering increased receipts outstanding and added more gold to the program, which can help liquidity and narrow spreads. It also signalled demand for a “made in Canada” gold wrapper.

The other news comes straight from the gold tape, because MNT tracks gold, not operating results. As of Feb. 9, 2026, the program showed a net asset value of about $1.3 billion, with 17,730,515 receipts outstanding and a per-receipt gold entitlement of 0.0103713 troy ounces. The same update showed a spot gold price around $5,064 per troy ounce in Canadian dollars. When gold jumps, MNT reflects it quickly.

Numbers don’t lie

Now for the numbers that count as earnings in a physical gold vehicle. “Performance” shows up as changes in net asset value and market price, not revenue or earnings per share (EPS). The gold stock shows a strong 2025 total return for MNT, which lines up with gold’s strength over that period. Treat that as context, not a guarantee. Gold can trend hard, then go quiet for long stretches.

Program disclosures matter too, as these tell you how the wrapper behaves when demand rises. The Mint’s third-quarter 2025 financial report referenced the follow-on offering under the Canadian Gold Reserves program. That detail matters because it shows the program can expand through issuance instead of trapping investors in a fixed pool that drifts far from underlying value. Expansion can help keep premiums and discounts under control.

The 2026 outlook depends on whether “weird” markets stay weird. If inflation flares again, if recession fear returns, or if geopolitics keeps investors jumpy, gold can keep acting like portfolio insurance. If real yields rise and risk appetite roars back, gold can cool off, and MNT will follow. Currency moves also matter, because Canadians feel gold in Canadian dollars, and the loonie can amplify or mute the ride.

Bottom line

MNT can work as a simple hedge for Canadians because it offers direct exposure to physical gold with transparent program data and no corporate drama. It will not pay a dividend, and it will not compound like a great business, so it should not replace your core holdings. But as a small position, it can smooth the bumps when stocks wobble, and that smoother ride can help you stay invested today when the market starts acting strange again.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

investor looks at volatility chart
Stocks for Beginners

Gold and Silver Are Sliding: 1 TSX Stock to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold and silver are pulling back, but this TSX miner’s production momentum and Juanicipio exposure could make the next rebound…

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

CAD/USD Is Moving: Here’s the TFSA Fix

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When CAD/USD starts swinging, a currency-hedged S&P 500 ETF can keep your TFSA focused on stock returns instead of exchange-rate…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Stocks for Beginners

This “Boring” TSX Stock Could Beat the Market in 2026

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This “boring” TSX compounder is quietly stacking catalysts for 2026, with earnings momentum and a major engineering deal on deck.

Read more »

worker holds seedling in soybean field
Energy Stocks

Oil Is Weak: 1 Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Buy Anyway

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Oil looks shaky, but this TSX royalty payer can still reward you because it collects revenue without drilling or heavy…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Robin Brown

Using the TFSA just as savings account is a waste. However, when you invest in stocks, it can become a…

Read more »

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Talk Is Back: 2 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines are flaring again, and these two Canadian stocks offer very different ways to protect a portfolio if trade…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before the Next Rate Call

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the next Bank of Canada decision on March 18, Brookfield Infrastructure offers a dividend-growth story that doesn’t need rate…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Yield? Here’s the Question TFSA Investors Must Ask

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% TFSA yield looks tempting, but Canoe EIT forces you to ask whether that monthly payout is real wealth-building…

Read more »