Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.7 Percent Dividend Yield With Monthly Payouts

Considering its financial performance, healthy balance sheet, and compelling growth outlook, this monthly-paying stock would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Key Points

  • Whitecap Resources: Robust Financials and Growth Potential: With a 5.68% dividend yield and strong growth post-merger with Veren, Whitecap is a solid investment for reliable monthly income and capital appreciation.
  • Attractive Valuation and Stable Returns: Despite a 31% rise in the stock price over the past year, Whitecap remains reasonably valued and offers a promising growth outlook, making it a compelling buy for income-seeking investors.

In today’s uncertain macroeconomic environment – characterized by sticky inflation and elevated geopolitical tensions – investors should consider building secondary or passive income streams. Doing so can help enhance financial stability and preserve purchasing power as living costs continue to rise. With interest rates remaining relatively low, investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks can be an attractive way to generate stable, reliable passive income.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) by examining its financial performance, dividend yield, growth prospects, and valuation to determine whether the stock represents a compelling buy at current levels.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap is an oil and natural gas producer with operations primarily focused in Western Canada. In its latest quarterly results, the company reported average production of 374,623 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), exceeding management’s guidance and more than doubling year over year following its merger with Veren, which was completed in May. On a per-share basis, production increased by 5.7%, reflecting strong operational execution, incremental production additions, and continued efficiency improvements.

Driven by higher production, Whitecap’s revenue surged 86.3% year over year to $1.66 billion. However, revenue per share declined 8.9%, as a 13.8% drop in average realized commodity prices more than offset the volume gains. Encouragingly, operating costs per share fell 8%, supported by streamlined workflows, optimized production practices, and improved infrastructure utilization. The company has also realized operational synergies well ahead of schedule, including capital efficiencies from procurement savings and rig line optimization.

Backed by strong operating performance and early synergy capture, Whitecap generated $897 million in fund flows during the quarter, while adjusted funds flow per share rose 7.4% year over year to $0.73. After capital expenditures of $546 million, free funds flow totalled $350 million. The balance sheet remains healthy, with $1.6 billion in available liquidity and a net debt-to-annualized funds flow ratio of just 1.

With a solid financial foundation in place, let’s now turn to Whitecap’s growth prospects.

Whitecap’s growth prospects

The merger with Veren has significantly enhanced Whitecap’s production scale and operating capabilities. In addition, the company has outlined disciplined capital spending plans, with investments of approximately $2 billion in 2025 and between $2 billion and $2.1 billion this year. These investments are focused on operational execution, prudent capital allocation, and moderate, sustainable production growth.

Supported by this capital program, management expects average production this year to range between 370,000 and 375,000 boe/d, representing a substantial improvement from 2025 projections. The company also anticipates realizing $300 million in annual capital, operating, and corporate synergies – around 40% higher than its earlier estimate of $210 million –highlighting the strong integration progress following the merger.

Meanwhile, oil prices have strengthened in recent weeks amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a development that could further support cash flows for oil producers, including Whitecap. Taken together, these factors suggest Whitecap’s growth outlook remains solid.

Investors’ takeaway

Whitecap currently pays a monthly payout of $0.0608/share, translating into a forward yield of 5.7%. Along with monthly payouts, investors can also benefit from capital appreciation, as the company’s stock price has risen by over 31% in the last 12 months. Despite these solid returns, the company trades at a reasonable valuation, with its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples at 2.7 and 15.9, respectively.

Given its strong financial performance, healthy balance sheet, and compelling growth outlook, I believe Whitecap would be an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

