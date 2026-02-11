Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Room for 2026, and Why Now is the Best Time to Use it

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Room for 2026, and Why Now is the Best Time to Use it

If you had deposited $7,000 in your TFSA in 2006 and invested in the iShares of the S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU), it would have gone a long way.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
senior couple looks at investing statements

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • The Federal government added $7,000 worth of TFSA contribution room for 2026.
  • You can hold stocks, bonds and funds in a TFSA. Bonds benefit from the TFSA's tax shelter the most of the three, because they are taxed the most in taxable accounts.
  • The iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund is a good fund to hold in a TFSA.

We’re about a month into 2026 now, and that means you get an extra $7,000 worth of tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution room. Last year, the Federal government approved $7,000 worth of new room for the current year. That brings the accumulated total from the date when the TFSA was created in 2009 to $109,000. If you were 18 or older and have not contributed to a TFSA yet, you can contribute that entire amount this year! If you turned 18 after 2009 or have already contributed to a TFSA, then your total amount varies.

The $7,000 worth of TFSA room added for 2026 brings the cumulative total to a surprisingly substantial amount. In this article, I will explore how to use the new TFSA contribution room to minimize your taxes and maximize your investment returns.

How far $7,000 can go

$7,000 might not seem like a whole lot of money, but it can go surprisingly far if invested wisely.

You can tell how much an investment will grow in a given amount of time by taking one plus the estimated return, all to the power of years elapsed. So, if the return is 10% and the investment horizon is 30 years, the formula is 1.1 to the power of 30. That works out to 17.5. So, starting with $7,000 and earning a 10% annualized return, you can earn to $122,145 after 30 years of compounding. That’s a pretty substantial ending amount for a “modest” 10% return – the sort of return one typically expects to earn with stock index funds.

What to hold in a TFSA

There are basically four types of investments you can hold in a TFSA:

  1. Stocks, including stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
  2. Bonds, including bond ETFs.
  3. Guaranteed investment certificates (GICs).

Which of these asset classes is best for your TFSA?

Everyone’s needs are different, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, generally speaking, interest-bearing bonds benefit more from the TFSA’s tax shelter than stocks do. The reason is that stock dividends and capital gains have various tax credits applied to them, even when held in taxable accounts, while bonds do not. Bonds are taxed at your marginal tax rate, no ifs, ands or buts. So, it is best to hold them in a TFSA.

Regardless of what you hold in your TFSA, it’s best to start buying it now, because the longer you invest, the more compounding you ultimately enjoy.

A good fund to hold in a TFSA

Despite what I said about bonds being ideally suited to TFSAs, the reality is you’re probably going to have most of your money in stocks. Given this, a fund like the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) could be an ideal holding for you.

XIU is a broad market index fund based on the TSX 60 index. The TSX 60 index consists of the 60 biggest publicly traded companies in Canada. XIU actually holds the vast majority of them. The fund has a 0.15% management fee and a 0.18% management expense ratio (MER), both of which are not overly high. It is also Canada’s biggest and most widely traded fund, which results in a narrow bid-ask spread and low trading costs. Overall, XIU is a pretty good fund to hold in your TFSA for the long term.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 41% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

This magnificent TSX dividend stock has raised its dividend at a solid pace, yields 4.6%, and is likely to grow…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

What’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 30 in Canada?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The average TFSA balance at age 30 is well below the potential limit but is also an opportunity to build…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock for February Paying 5.7% Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Whitecap Resources is an ideal income play in a TFSA for its high yield and monthly dividends.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

What’s Coming Down the Line for Canadian National Railway in 2026

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has interesting things in store for 2026.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Adam Othman

Buy these two stocks at current levels and hold on to the shares for the long run to leverage their…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $10,000 investment can buy four Canadian stocks and build a diversified foundation for resilience in 2026.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top four secrets of TFSA millionaires can serve as a guide for anyone aspiring to become the next millionaire.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Power Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Tax-Free Monthly Cash Flow

| Andrew Button

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) pays high dividends monthly.

Read more »