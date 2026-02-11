Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

Using the TFSA just as savings account is a waste. However, when you invest in stocks, it can become a compounding machine.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Treat your TFSA as a tax‑free compounding account — don’t leave it in 1–3% “high‑interest” savings where inflation erodes your gains.
  • Put it to work with quality stocks like Stantec (global engineering compounder with strong multi‑year growth) and TFI International (cash‑generative transport leader returning capital via buybacks).
  • Trying to find other great stocks for your TFSA? Look at these top picks for 2026. 

If you want to maximize the impact a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) can have on your wealth, make sure you are investing your capital and not just placing it in a “high-interest” savings account (and by high interest, we mean 1% to 3%).

Even though the TFSA is referred to as a savings account, it is more so a compounding account. When you don’t pay any tax on your investment gains, you can increase your annual returns substantially over time.

Don’t waste your TFSA on low “high”-interest savings accounts

If you are just earning 1% to 3% in a savings account, who really cares about the tax you are saving? Those gains are minuscule in comparison to a stock that could double, triple, or 10X your capital. The fact is, if you are only using your TFSA as a savings account, you are losing value to inflation regardless of your tax savings or not.

If you want to multiply your wealth, you are wise to invest in something better than a savings account. Canadians can buy indexes, exchange-traded funds, or individual stocks inside a TFSA. Here at the Fool, we like individual stock portfolios. If you are looking for maximum wealth impact, Stantec (TSX:STN) and TFI International (TSX:TFII) are interesting blue-chip stocks to buy today.

Stantec: A quiet compounder

With a market cap of $11.5 billion, Stantec is a major global engineering, architecture, and environmental firm. After revamping its strategy in 2020, this stock has delivered strong returns. This TFSA stock is up 162% in the past five years and 335% over the past 10 years.

Stantec has been riding on several global tailwinds such as data centre development, major infrastructure renewal, climate change adaptation, and electrical grid improvement. It has used an intelligent acquisition strategy to position its services in the right places at the right time.

Over the past five years, Stantec has demonstrated operating leverage, with low double-digit annual revenue growth and high-teens earnings-per-share growth. This is a well-run business that should continue to grow inside a TFSA for years ahead.

TFI International: A blue-chip stock for the long term

With a market cap of $13.8 billion, TFI International is one of Canada’s largest trucking and transportation firms. While its stock is up 81% in the past five years, it is down around 11% in the past year. This stock is up 730% over the past 10 years!

It has been a difficult freight environment for a few years. Tariffs and trade wars certainly haven’t helped. However, things do appear to be improving. TFI had some underperforming segments in the U.S. that began turning around in recent quarters. It is even gaining momentum from the AI and data centre boom.

Overall, TFI is a well-run, highly cash generative business. It has traditionally deployed that cash into acquisitions. However, with its stock price depressed, TFI aggressively bought back shares. That is the kind of capital allocation a long-term shareholder wants, and that is why TFI could be a great addition for a long-term TFSA portfolio.

The TFSA takeaway

You don’t need to own flashy stocks to earn strong returns in your TFSA. Quality blue-chip companies can deliver exceptional results, especially if you are patient. These investments are sure beat out any type of return you would get from just an interest-bearing savings account. If you want to enjoy tax-free, use stocks to earn big returns inside your TFSA.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in TFI International. The Motley Fool recommends TFI International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man in business suit pulls a piece out of wobbly wooden tower
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Talk Is Back: 2 Stocks I’d Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tariff headlines are flaring again, and these two Canadian stocks offer very different ways to protect a portfolio if trade…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Before the Next Rate Call

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the next Bank of Canada decision on March 18, Brookfield Infrastructure offers a dividend-growth story that doesn’t need rate…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

A 7% Yield? Here’s the Question TFSA Investors Must Ask

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 7% TFSA yield looks tempting, but Canoe EIT forces you to ask whether that monthly payout is real wealth-building…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

This Monthly Dividend Stock Looks Too Cheap to Ignore

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A monthly dividend can feel “safe,” but Savaria’s appeal is that its payout looks earned by improving margins, not propped…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks Ready to Skyrocket in 2026 and After

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian growth stocks have entered 2026 with strong cash flows, clear momentum, and long-term catalysts that could drive…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Hold: 1 TSX Stock I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With rates on hold at 2.25%, Stantec stands out as a steady TSX compounder built on essential infrastructure spending.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Starting with $1,000? Fortis, CNR, and BMO are three low‑risk, high‑quality Canadian stocks offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth potential.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long‑Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use your new $7,000 TFSA contribution wisely. Here are two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that offer long-term growth, stability, and…

Read more »