This Stock Yields 6.8% and Pays Out Each Month

Building a passive or secondary income stream is a prudent strategy in today’s uncertain economic environment. It can enhance financial stability, protect purchasing power against rising prices, and help investors reach their long-term financial goals sooner. With interest rates remaining relatively low, allocating capital to high-quality monthly dividend stocks can be an effective way to generate consistent and reliable passive income.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are particularly attractive to income-focused investors because they are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to unitholders. This structure often results in higher and more consistent payouts.

Against this backdrop, let’s assess whether SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) – which currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1542 per unit and offers a forward yield of approximately 6.8% – is a compelling option for income-seeking investors.

SmartCentres’s third-quarter performance

SmartCentres REIT owns and operates 197 strategically located properties, with approximately 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of at least one of its locations. The Toronto-based REIT also benefits from a high-quality tenant base, with 95% of tenants having regional or national operations and roughly 60% classified as essential-service providers. Supported by its prime locations and resilient tenant mix, SmartCentres maintained a strong 98.6% occupancy rate at the end of the third quarter.

Leasing momentum has remained solid. During the quarter, the REIT leased 68,000 square feet of vacant space, bringing total leasing activity to 394,000 square feet over the first nine months of last year. In addition, by the end of the third quarter, the company had renewed 85% of leases that expired during 2025, achieving average rental growth of 8.4%. Supported by healthy customer traffic and its stable tenant base, same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 4.6% year over year.

Despite this solid operating performance, net income declined marginally by 0.5% year over year to $141.3 million. Lower residential sales, primarily due to fewer townhome closings, more than offset higher base rent from retail properties. While reported funds from operations (FFO) fell 17% to $0.59 per unit, adjusted FFO rose 5.7% to $0.56 per unit, driven by higher net operating income from retail lease-up activities.

With operating fundamentals remaining healthy, let’s now turn to SmartCentres’ growth prospects.

SmarCentres’s growth prospects

Demand for retail space in Canada remains strong amid limited new supply and healthy leasing activity, a trend that should continue to benefit SmartCentres. At the same time, the REIT is actively expanding its self-storage platform, having leased three facilities last year. It expects to open two additional facilities in Quebec this year and another two in British Columbia in 2027. The company is also in the process of securing municipal approvals for a newly acquired self-storage site in Edmonton, Alberta.

Also, SmartCentres maintains a substantial development pipeline totalling 86.2 million square feet, spanning residential, retail, seniors housing, self-storage, and office projects. Of this total, approximately 0.8 million square feet is currently under construction.

Supported by its resilient retail-focused business model and diversified development initiatives, these expansion efforts should drive steady financial growth in the years ahead, reinforcing SmartCentres’ long-term growth outlook.

Investors’ takeaway

In addition to its consistent monthly distributions, SmartCentres has delivered modest capital appreciation, with its unit price rising 5.7% year to date. Its valuation also appears reasonable, trading at a next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 19.7.

Given its strong occupancy rate, attractive dividend yield, and solid growth prospects supported by an active development pipeline, SmartCentres appears well-positioned to generate steady income and long-term value. As a result, it stands out as a compelling option for income-seeking investors.