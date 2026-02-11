Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

These top Canadian stocks are backed by strong fundamentals and have solid growth prospects, making them a buy now.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Top Canadian stocks are attractive investments for long-term wealth creation.
  • Even $5,000 is enough to start a diversified portfolio of top Canadian companies with strong growth potential.
  • These Canadian stocks have strong growth prospects and are well-positioned to outperform the broader market.

The equity market has outperformed most other asset classes over the long term. This makes stocks a compelling choice for investors looking to create wealth over time. Also, you don’t need a massive amount of money to get started. An investment of $5,000 can be more than sufficient to begin constructing a well-balanced portfolio of top Canadian stocks with durable business models and the ability to deliver above-average returns.

So, if you have $5,000 to invest, here are the top Canadian stocks to buy right now. These TSX-listed companies are backed by strong fundamentals and have solid growth prospects.

Top Canadian stock #1: Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy now. The discount retail chain operator offers stability, growth, and income, making it a compelling long-term investment.

For instance, its defensive business model performs well across economic cycles, enabling the company to deliver consistent earnings and reliable shareholder returns. Over the past five years, Dollarama stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 31%, translating into capital gains of roughly 287%.

Looking ahead, its value-pricing strategy, ongoing store expansion in Canada, and international opportunities augur well for growth. Further, its solid mix of national brands and private-label products and partnership with third-party delivery platforms augur well for growth.

Dollarama has consistently increased its dividend since 2011. Moreover, its growing and resilient earnings base position it well to maintain the dividend-growth streak. Overall, Dollarama is well-positioned to deliver solid total returns.

Top Canadian stock #2: Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another top Canadian stock to buy right now. It specializes in data centre infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, and is benefiting from strong demand tailwinds led by artificial intelligence (AI).

As enterprises and hyperscale cloud providers continue to invest heavily in AI-related infrastructure, demand for Celestica’s customized hardware platforms and systems will likely remain high. Further, strong demand for Celestica’s high-performance data centre networking equipment will boost its financials.

Looking ahead, strong AI-driven demand for data centre technologies and operating leverage will help lift profitability and the company’s share price.

Management expects business momentum to carry forward, with revenue growth projected to accelerate in 2026. Beyond that, a robust pipeline of new growth opportunities is expected to support continued expansion into 2027. Overall, Celestica is well-positioned to deliver strong returns in the coming years.

Top Canadian stock #3: Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is an attractive Canadian stock to buy right now. It is the world’s largest uranium producer and is benefiting from the push for cleaner, more reliable power sources amid rising energy demand.

Cameco also owns stakes in some of the highest-grade, lowest-cost uranium reserves globally, giving it a durable cost advantage and helping protect margins across market cycles. Its strategic investments in Westinghouse Electric and Global Laser Enrichment further strengthen its position across the nuclear fuel value chain.

Although Cameco stock has surged more than 300% over the past three years, the long-term growth story remains intact. Demand for nuclear power is accelerating, supported by decarbonization goals and the rapid growth of AI data centres. With strong demand tailwinds, long-term supply contracts, expansion initiatives, and scale advantages, Cameco remains well-positioned to capture ongoing energy transition opportunities.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Celestica, and Dollarama. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Stocks for Beginners

Maximum TFSA Impact: 2 TSX Stocks to Help Multiply Your Wealth

| Robin Brown

Using the TFSA just as savings account is a waste. However, when you invest in stocks, it can become a…

Read more »

Yellow caution tape attached to traffic cone
Investing

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA holders need to avoid these three mistakes that could attract a hefty penalty from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, February 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling bond yields, strong earnings, and a tech rebound pushed the TSX to a new record on Tuesday, with today’s…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) and another stock that could be a better buy as AI valuations ascend further.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy Before They Start to Recover

| Adam Othman

Buy these two stocks at current levels and hold on to the shares for the long run to leverage their…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in 2026

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $10,000 investment can buy four Canadian stocks and build a diversified foundation for resilience in 2026.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Power Up Your TFSA: This TSX-Listed ETF Delivers Tax-Free Monthly Cash Flow

| Andrew Button

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV) pays high dividends monthly.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

4 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The top four secrets of TFSA millionaires can serve as a guide for anyone aspiring to become the next millionaire.

Read more »