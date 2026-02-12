The 3 Dividend Stocks All Investors Should Own

With record earnings, solid balance sheets, and attractive yields, these three TSX dividend stocks stand out for dividend investors right now.

Dividend investing can do wonders for you if you focus on steady income and businesses that can grow over time. Some well-established Canadian companies that tend to win in the long run usually have reliable cash flow, smart leadership, and strong balance sheets. On the TSX, three such companies look really attractive to consider today: Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), TC Energy (TSX:TRP), and Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO). All three pay dependable dividends and are showing stable business momentum.

Manulife Financial stock

If you want a dependable income but also exposure to global growth, Manulife Financial could be worth a close look. It operates in Canada, Asia, and the United States, offering insurance, retirement plans, and wealth management services. That mix matters as its North American business provides steady earnings, while its Asian operations give it access to faster-growing markets.

MFC stock recently traded at $51.85 per share, giving it a market cap of $86.9 billion and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

In the third quarter of 2025, Manulife reported a 10% YoY (year-over-year) jump in its core earnings to a record $2 billion. In the first nine months of the year, its core earnings totaled $5.5 billion, showing consistent progress.

Growth came from several areas as its Asia core earnings jumped 29%, the global wealth and asset management segment rose 9%, and Canada climbed 4%.

With a Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test (LICAT) ratio of 138% and growing exposure to private credit and Asian insurance markets, Manulife continues to show financial strength, rising earnings, and a dividend that looks sustainable.

TC Energy stock

If you prefer predictable infrastructure income, TC Energy could be a great fit for your portfolio. The Calgary-based company runs one of the largest natural gas pipeline systems in North America. It also owns regulated and contracted power generation assets.

TRP stock currently trades at $81.09 per share. That translates to a market cap of $84.4 billion and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

In the third quarter of 2025, the energy infrastructure firm’s comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) climbed nearly 13% YoY to $2.7 billion.

TC Energy expects its 2026 comparable EBITDA to be between $11.6 billion and $11.8 billion. The company has also extended its outlook to 5% to 7% annual EBITDA growth through 2028, backed by strong demand for natural gas and electricity. This growth is likely to keep its cash flow healthy and support higher dividend payments.

Great-West Lifeco stock

For investors who want income along with improving earnings growth, Great-West Lifeco could be another solid option. Through brands such as Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life, the company provides retirement, wealth, and insurance solutions across North America and Europe.

GWO stock now trades at $60.23 per share with a market cap of $54.4 billion. At this price, it offers a dividend yield of 4.1%.

In the September 2025 quarter, Lifeco’s base earnings climbed 15% YoY to a record $1.2 billion. Its U.S. segment delivered double-digit earnings growth, while the capital and risk solutions segment increased earnings by 20%.

With a 131% LICAT ratio, $2.5 billion in cash, and a share buyback plan targeting $1.5 billion this year, Lifeco can continue to support its dividend with solid capital management and strong profitability.