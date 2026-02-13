Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

If you’re waiting for the right entry point, these reliable Canadian dividend stocks could shine on the next market dip.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Market pullbacks can create great buying opportunities, especially in strong dividend stocks built for long-term income.
  • Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) offers a 6.6% yield and focuses on steady, predictable payments from its investments.
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) delivers a 5.7% yield and has increased its dividend for more than 30 years.

When the market has a strong run, even great Canadian dividend stocks can take a breather. Sometimes, share prices of fundamentally strong companies also fall simply because markets move in cycles. For long-term investors, those dips can be a great opportunity. But you may want to keep your focus on businesses with steady cash flow and a history of rewarding shareholders. And two such Canadian dividend stocks that will look even more interesting on a pullback are Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Let me explain why.

Alaris Equity Partners stock

If you don’t know it already, Alaris Equity Partners is a specialty finance company, providing preferred equity to private businesses across North America. In simple terms, it invests in companies and receives structured, predictable payments in return. Those payments help fund its own generous dividend.

Right now, Alaris stock trades around $22 per share with a market cap of roughly $1 billion. It also offers an annual dividend yield of 6.6% at this market price, higher than many other companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

What makes Alaris different is its focus on downside protection. Its investments usually come with strong agreements and priority claims on cash flow. That means it often has more protection than common shareholders if a partner company runs into trouble.

In its latest results, Alaris reported solid revenue growth with the help of new investments and built-in increases to some of its existing agreements. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and distributable cash flow also rose on a YoY (year-over-year) basis, showing that its diversified portfolio is holding up well.

Alaris continues to reinvest capital into new opportunities while keeping its payout ratio at disciplined levels. If its share price pulls back, investors could lock in an even higher yield from a business designed to generate stable income for decades.

Enbridge stock

As one of the most popular Canadian dividend stocks, many income-focused investors already hold Enbridge as their core position. The Calgary-based company operates a vast network of crude oil and natural gas pipelines across North America. It also has growing renewable power and utility operations.

Currently trading around $69 per share, following the 12% rise over the last 11 months, ENB stock has a market cap of over $150 billion. At this market price, it has a 5.7% annualized dividend yield. Even more impressive, Enbridge has raised its dividend for over three decades.

The company’s strength comes from its business model, as most of its EBITDA comes from long-term contracts or regulated assets. This means it does not rely heavily on daily swings in commodity prices. Enbridge’s recent U.S. gas utility acquisitions and continued strength in its liquids pipelines business are continuing to contribute to its financial growth.

More importantly, Enbridge has a clear growth plan. The company continues to invest billions in expanding its utility rate base, upgrading gas transmission systems, and developing select renewable projects. These investments are expected to support its stable annual cash flow growth, which should help it keep increasing its dividend over time.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Could Thrive if Rates Stay Higher Longer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy is a “higher-for-longer” dividend idea because it can reprice new loans, but the real risk is a credit spike.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $1,000 per Month?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income in this low-interest-rate environment.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Use a TFSA to Earn $500 a Month With No Tax

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX fund is all you need in a TFSA for tax-free passive income every month.

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Dividend Stocks

My Single ‘Forever’ TFSA Stock Pick

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Even with Warren Buffett gone, Berkshire Hathaway remains a buy-and-hold forever stock for me.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term potential for investors looking to double up.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

When Cheap Stocks Aren’t Actually a Bargain

| Kay Ng

The market sells off stocks for a reason. Investors must weigh both risk and reward and make a decision to…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Pair for 2026: 2 Stocks I’d Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dating feels pricier, and investing can too, so this TFSA pair aims to lower stress by blending fee-based growth with…

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy on Any Dip

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield is built to turn market chaos into opportunity, so a dip can be an entry point if you’re thinking…

Read more »