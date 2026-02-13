3 Red Flags That Could Trigger a CRA Audit on Your TFSA

Discover how to use your TFSA effectively to grow your wealth tax-free, ensuring financial freedom in the future.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the easiest way to earn tax-free investment income. One can even have millions of dollars in their TFSA, even though the cumulative TFSA contribution from 2009 to date is $109,000. These millions of dollars in this particular savings account are tax-free. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) closely monitors this account’s activity due to its simplicity and substantial tax savings.

Red flags that could trigger a TFSA audit

TFSA rules are simple. Canadians above 18 years of age can invest in eligible investment securities through this account. You invest your after-tax income, and from here on, you pay no tax while your investment grows, and when you withdraw. In fact, you need not report TFSA withdrawals as taxable income, which means CRA benefits like Old Age Security (OAS) that have an income threshold are unaffected.

However, your investment gains and income could lose their tax-free status if the CRA grows suspicious, audits your TFSA activity, and finds you in breach of the rules. What flags your TFSA to the CRA?

Red flag #1: Frequent securities transactions

The TFSA is for savings and investments, not trading. Frequent buying and selling of the same securities will raise suspicion that the person is using a TFSA for trading purposes, and the CRA could consider it to be business income. The CRA targets high-balance accounts for day trading activity, which includes frequent, speculative, or quick-turnover trades.

The CRA will review a transaction on the following parameters to categorize it as business income:

Frequent securities transactions, where the account holder sells securities quickly in a few hours or days after buying.

The account holder spends too much time researching stocks and has extensive knowledge or experience in securities markets.

The account holder used debt to fund TFSA contributions.

If the CRA is satisfied that you are engaging in the business of trading securities through a TFSA, all gains will become taxable.

Red flag #2: Securities you invest in

The TFSA is for qualified investments, which include publicly traded stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). If you invest in stocks or debt securities of a private company where you have an interest, it will be treated as a taxable gain/income. Other alternative investments, like crypto and real estate, are not qualified investments, but you can get exposure to them by investing in REITs or bitcoin ETFs.

If you invest in non-qualified securities, your income and gains are taxable, and you lose the tax advantage theTFSA provides.

Red flag #3: Frequent overcontributions to a TFSA

Once or twice is a mistake, but frequent overcontributions raise suspicion, and that could flag a CRA audit. There is 1% per month penalty on surplus contribution, and the gain on that surplus is taxable.

Every tax benefit comes with its limitations and the watchful eyes of the CRA ensure those benefits are not exploited.

How to maximize your TFSA balance

Knowing the TFSA rules and complying with them can help you make the most of the tax benefit. Artificial intelligence (AI) is hitting software stocks in ways you can’t imagine. There have been constant talks about the AI bubble.

While huge investments in AI are not generating relevant returns on investment (ROI), AI tweaks by software companies are not justifying their relevance either. Thus, software stocks are trading downwards despite reporting strong fundamentals. This downcycle has created an opportunity to buy Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), the vertical-specific software (VSS) holding company.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is struggling to justify the investments that investors poured in. But VSS is already generating stable returns and cash inflows. While the fear of AI competition is pulling down valuations, it is creating an opportunity for Constellation to buy more VSS companies. AI is here to stay and will change the tech world. Companies, including Constellation, are adapting to the new reality and testing AI themselves. Having a pool of niche software applications gives it an edge to make AI-generated returns for specific industries.

Now is a good time to accumulate Constellation stocks as they trade at an AI discount.