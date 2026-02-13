Generating a monthly passive-income stream is easier than you may think thanks to this superb dividend stock.

Invest $40,000 in This Dividend Stock for $250 in Monthly Passive Income

Building a monthly passive income stream that pays out consistently requires the right type of investment and a high yield. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are one of the most effective ways to achieve this thanks to their structure, stability, and income-focused design.

One option for those investors seeking a monthly passive income to consider now is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN). Slate Grocery REIT is built for dependable income, and its portfolio gives investors a rare combination of yield and resilience.

For investors seeking reliable income stocks that pay a true monthly dividend, Slate Grocery REIT stands out as one of the strongest options on the market.

Here’s a look at what Slate offers investors and why now is the time to start earning a monthly dividend.

Why Slate Grocery REIT is a top monthly dividend stock

Slate is a grocery-anchored REIT. The company’s portfolio of over 100 properties is focused on the U.S. market, and more specifically, metro markets. In addition to the anchor-tenant, Slate’s properties typically contain several secondary businesses.

That includes pharmacies, banks, medical offices, restaurants, and other smaller businesses that provide additional rental income. Even better, that broad assortment of necessity-based businesses provides a steady stream of foot traffic. And that foot traffic shows up regardless of how the market fares.

This means that Slate’s focus on essential retail provides the REIT with a solid defensive core. Groceries stay open, even when inflation hits or during recessions. That impressive defensive moat helps Slate to generate a stable recurring rental income supporting that monthly distribution and funds growth.

For Canadian investors seeking to develop a monthly passive-income stream, Slate also provides an element of diversification. Given the volatility of the loonie, Slate could provide a natural hedge to investors.

How much monthly passive income will $40,000 generate?

One of the main appeals for prospective investors is the monthly distribution. As of the time of writing, Slate offers a yield of 7.51%. This makes the REIT one of the better-paying options on the market. Despite that high yield, Slate’s distribution is supported by long-term leases, high occupancy rates, and a diversified tenant base.

Investors who have $40,000 available to invest in Slate will be able to generate just over $3,100 in annual income. In terms of monthly passive income, that works out to just over $250 per month.

Generating that level of income from a single investment is rare. The fact that Slate can accomplish this, backed by an increasingly defensive and still-growing portfolio, makes it one of the top options for prospective investors right now.

Investors not ready to draw on that income can choose to reinvest it. This allows any eventual future income to continue growing until needed.

Finally, those investors without that initial $40,000 can take solace in another fact. Even an initial investment of $3,500 can generate enough monthly income to accumulate an additional unit each month through reinvestments.

Why Slate remains a strong pick for today’s market

Demand for groceries remains stable irrespective of interest rates or economic cycles.

Slate’s focus on necessity-based retail gives it a unique defensive advantage. Throw in the monthly payout structure, which better aligns with real-world budgets, and you have a practical, income-focused option for investors to consider.

The combination of high yield, essential-service tenants, and U.S. market exposure makes Slate a compelling option for anyone looking to build passive income this year.

While the REIT is not without risk, it would, in my opinion, make a great addition to any well-diversified portfolio.

For investors building a dependable monthly passive-income stream, Slate Grocery REIT remains one of the most compelling income stocks available today.