Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » These Stocks Won Big Last Month and Are Still Excellent Buys for 2026

These Stocks Won Big Last Month and Are Still Excellent Buys for 2026

These TSX stocks delivered significant gains in January and are likely to outperform the broader market by a wide margin in 2026.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
up arrow on wooden blocks

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • These high-quality Canadian stocks delivered strong gains last month despite macro and trade uncertainty, and their fundamentals suggest continued outperformance in 2026.
  • MDA Space is a compelling investment due to its leadership in satellite systems and space infrastructure, supported by strong demand tailwinds.
  • Energy Fuels remains attractive thanks to rising uranium demand and its expanding rare earth capabilities outside China.

Despite trade-related concerns and macroeconomic uncertainty, a few high-quality Canadian stocks posted impressive gains last month. While these stocks have gained significantly in a short span, their durable business models, strong fundamentals, resilient demand, and solid execution position them well to outperform the broader equity market by a wide margin in 2026 and beyond.

With this background, here are two TSX stocks that are still excellent buys for 2026.

TSX stock for 2026 #1: MDA Space  

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) has started 2026 with impressive momentum. The stock surged more than 44% in January, reflecting renewed investor confidence and its growing share in the rapidly expanding space economy. Even after this sharp rally, MDA Space remains a compelling investment for 2026 and for the long term.

MDA Space’s technology and solutions enable next-generation space infrastructure. The company provides advanced satellite systems, space robotics, and geointelligence solutions that support both commercial and government customers. Its technologies support space-based communications networks and Earth observation platforms — areas that are becoming increasingly important to global connectivity and national security.

The broader industry backdrop is highly supportive for this space technology company. The global space economy continues to expand at an accelerating pace, driven by rising demand for satellite broadband, defence-related capabilities, and data-rich Earth observation services. Governments are prioritizing space as a strategic domain, while private-sector players are investing heavily in satellite constellations and infrastructure to support everything from telecommunications to climate monitoring. MDA Space is well-positioned within this ecosystem.

Further, MDA Space’s robust order backlog provides revenue visibility, while a solid balance sheet offers the flexibility to invest in innovation and scale operations as demand grows. Overall, its technological leadership, strong industry tailwinds, and financial resilience create a solid foundation for sustained growth.

TSX stock for 2026 #2: Energy Fuels  

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR) stock soared over 53% last month. Despite the rally, the stock remains a buy for 2026 and a solid investment for long-term investors. It is one of the leading producers of uranium and rare earth elements. It also offers other critical materials. This diversified exposure positions the company to benefit from significant demand tailwinds led by decarbonization, electrification, and national energy security.

Further, as governments prioritize secure domestic supply chains, companies like Energy Fuels stand to benefit.

Uranium remains a key driver of the investment case. Demand for domestically produced uranium remains robust, supporting favourable pricing conditions. Energy Fuels’s low-cost production profile is already translating into rising revenues and healthy cash margins. As the company continues to improve operational efficiency and manage costs, gross margins are expected to expand further, strengthening profitability over time.

Beyond uranium, Energy Fuels is steadily expanding its rare earth elements business. It is one of the largest fully integrated rare-earth producers outside China, with capabilities that span oxides, metals, and alloys. This strategy aligns well with the growing demand for rare earths in clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing. In addition, the company’s proposed acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials could further accelerate this growth and strengthen its competitive position in global supply chains.

As Energy Fuels ramps up its uranium projects and advances its rare-earth and heavy-mineral-sands initiatives, the company appears well-positioned to deliver solid returns.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Warning sign with the text "Trade war" in front of container ship
Bank Stocks

The 1 TSX Stock Built for Trade-Headline Chaos

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Trade-policy whiplash can rattle markets, so RBC looks like a “core and calm” Canadian holding that can earn through volatility.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

A 7.6% Dividend Stock That Pays Cash Monthly

| Jitendra Parashar

A strong production profile and growing cash flow make this 7.6% monthly dividend stock worth considering in 2026.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $40,000 in This Dividend Stock for $250 in Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Generating a monthly passive-income stream is easier than you may think thanks to this superb dividend stock.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

These 2 Canadian Stocks Have the Booster Power to Rocket Higher in 2026

| Sneha Nahata

These companies are operating within favourable industry conditions and have significant growth catalysts supporting their stocks in 2026.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Energy Stocks

What’s Ahead for Canadian Natural Resources Stock in 2026?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its strong operating performance and favourable growth outlook, I expect Canadian Natural Resources to maintain its upward momentum and…

Read more »

A family watches tv using Roku at home.
Investing

The Investment Strategy That Doesn’t Require Watching the News

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Maintaining a long-term outlook and investing in quality companies with strong growth trends are keys for a successful strategy.

Read more »

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re waiting for the right entry point, these reliable Canadian dividend stocks could shine on the next market dip.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Could Thrive if Rates Stay Higher Longer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy is a “higher-for-longer” dividend idea because it can reprice new loans, but the real risk is a credit spike.

Read more »