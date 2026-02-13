When Cheap Stocks Aren’t Actually a Bargain

The market sells off stocks for a reason. Investors must weigh both risk and reward and make a decision to invest or not.

When a stock plunges 30%, 40%, or more, investors might automatically think, “This must be a deal.” After all, if you liked it at $50, shouldn’t you love it at $30?

Not necessarily.

A falling stock price doesn’t just reflect fear — it often reflects new information. Higher risk. Slower growth. Structural change. Sometimes the market is overreacting. Other times, it’s repricing reality. The difference determines whether you’re buying a bargain… or catching a falling knife.

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) illustrates this tension well today. It has fallen more than 40% from its 52-week high. On valuation metrics alone, it looks strikingly cheap. But is it truly undervalued — or simply facing a more uncertain future?

A business built on acquisition — now in transition

OpenText is an enterprise information management software provider. It helps organizations store, organize, secure, and analyze data across complex systems. Over time, it has expanded into analytics, cybersecurity, DevOps, IT management, and AI-enabled solutions.

However, OpenText’s growth story has long been powered by mergers and acquisitions (M&A). M&A can accelerate expansion, but it can also create uneven growth, integration challenges, and occasional divestitures. That lumpiness makes it harder for investors to assign a premium valuation.

In its most recent fiscal second-quarter 2026 results, OpenText highlighted 3.4% year-over-year cloud organic growth — marking its 20th consecutive quarter of cloud organic growth. That consistency is encouraging. Still, organic growth remains modest, and investors are watching closely for acceleration in a competitive and rapidly evolving enterprise software landscape.

Meanwhile, change is happening at the top.

The company appointed four new board members in 2025. In April 2026, Ayman Antoun will step in as CEO. Leadership transitions always introduce uncertainty — even when the incoming executive brings strong credentials. Markets prefer predictability, and until the new strategy is clear and execution is demonstrated, investors tend to demand a valuation discount.

Add to that the ongoing divestiture of non-core assets — including eDOCS for US$163 million and Vertica for US$150 million — and revenue will decline by US$95 million. While these moves may streamline operations, they reinforce the fact that OpenText is in the middle of repositioning rather than accelerating.

Cheap for a reason? The AI factor and structural risks

Enterprise software is being reshaped by artificial intelligence (AI) at breakneck speed. AI can be an opportunity — but it can also disrupt established players.

OpenText promotes AI-enabled solutions as part of its offering, but the competitive landscape is intensifying. Larger global software companies are investing heavily in AI-driven platforms. Investors are asking whether OpenText will lead, adapt, or lag.

There’s also the balance sheet.

OpenText carries US$6.5 billion in debt and has a non-investment-grade S&P credit rating of BB+. About 66% of that debt is fixed-rate, which offers some protection if rates rise. Its weighted average interest rate is roughly 5%, translating into approximately US$324 million in annual interest expense.

That may sound manageable — and relative to trailing 12-month free cash flow of nearly US$878.5 million, it is serviceable. But leverage adds risk. The company’s long-term-debt-to-capital ratio is about 61%, and its consolidated net leverage ratio stands at 3.4 times. In uncertain environments, heavily leveraged companies tend to trade at discounted valuations.

That discount may not be an accident.

The valuation temptation

At $32.28 per share at writing, OpenText trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 6.3 — 50% below its long-term average multiple. However, in recent years, its multiple has contracted, suggesting a discount of closer to 35%.

The dividend yield sits near 4.6%. Its trailing-12-month payout ratio was 62% of net income and 31% of free cash flow, suggesting the dividend is sustainable for now. Meanwhile, its estimated free cash flow yield exceeds 11% — a metric that typically signals deep value.

On paper, those numbers scream “cheap.”

But valuation is not just about numbers — it’s about confidence in future cash flows. The market appears to be pricing in:

Leadership transition risk

Execution risk in AI and cloud modernization

M&A execution

Revenue volatility from divestitures

Elevated leverage

If those risks prove temporary and the new leadership team executes well, today’s valuation would be a compelling entry point.

Investor takeaway

When stocks sell-off, they almost always look inexpensive compared to where they once traded. But a lower price does not automatically equal a margin of safety.

In the case of OpenText, investors are being offered a high dividend yield, projected strong free cash flow, and a deeply discounted multiple. In exchange, they must accept uncertainty around management change, AI-driven industry shifts, acquisition-heavy growth, and a leveraged balance sheet.

The stock may indeed be worth more than it trades for today. But it is not “cheap” in the simple sense. It is discounted — and that discount reflects real risks.