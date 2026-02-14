Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,500

Given their healthy growth prospects and solid financial performances, these two Canadian stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Canadian equity markets extended their upward momentum on Monday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index advancing 1.7%. A rebound in metal prices, along with renewed interest in technology stocks, helped lift investor sentiment and drive the rally. Against this improving market sentiment, let’s take a closer look at two top stocks you could consider buying right now to maximize your returns.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stands out as one of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now, driven by its strong exposure to the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) market and its consistent delivery of solid quarterly results. Last month, the company reported a healthy fourth-quarter performance, with revenue surging 44% year over year to $3.65 billion, comfortably surpassing management’s guidance.

The strong results were led by the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment, which posted revenue growth of 64%, more than offsetting a modest 1% decline in the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment. Within CCS, Hardware Platform Solutions delivered $1.4 billion in revenue, representing a robust 72% year-over-year increase, highlighting accelerating demand from cloud and hyperscale customers.

Profitability also improved meaningfully. Celestica’s adjusted operating margin expanded from 6.8% to 7.7%, driving adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89—up an impressive 70.3% year over year and well above management’s guidance range of $1.65–$1.81.

Encouraged by sustained momentum heading into 2026, management raised its full-year guidance. The updated outlook implies revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, while adjusted EPS could increase by a strong 44.6%, underscoring confidence in the company’s execution and demand environment.

Looking ahead, rising AI adoption is prompting hyperscalers to significantly increase infrastructure investments, creating an excellent long-term growth runway for Celestica. In parallel, the company continues to invest in innovation, including advanced networking switches and next-generation storage solutions, further strengthening its competitive position.

Given the favourable industry backdrop, improving margins, and strong growth initiatives, Celestica appears well-positioned to deliver attractive returns and remains an excellent stock to buy right now.

Savaria

Another stock I believe represents an excellent buying opportunity right now is Savaria (TSX:SIS), a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and installer of accessibility equipment for both residential and commercial applications. Supported by a global manufacturing footprint, a strong worldwide dealer network, and direct sales offices, Savaria is well-positioned to market and deliver its products worldwide.

Favourable demographic trends continue to underpin demand for Savaria’s offerings. An aging population, coupled with growing demand for in-home accessibility equipment, is driving sustained demand for the company’s products. To capitalize on this expanding demand, the company has been actively launching innovative products while pursuing strategic acquisitions to broaden its reach and capabilities. Most recently, Savaria completed the acquisition of Baxter Residential Elevators, a home elevator and lift dealer and installer operating in North Texas. Baxter generated approximately $5.5 million in revenue last year, and with Texas ranking among the fastest-growing U.S. states, the acquisition meaningfully strengthens Savaria’s presence in a high-growth market.

On the operational front, the implementation of the “Savaria One” initiative has enhanced efficiency across the organization, helping lift adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%. In addition, the company is optimizing its supply chain and North American manufacturing footprint to ensure reliable service and maintain competitiveness amid ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Considering these growth drivers and operational improvements, Savaria appears well-positioned to deliver healthy financial performance and support continued share price appreciation. Moreover, its monthly dividend of $0.0467 per share—currently yielding about 2.2%—and an attractive next-12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 18.7 make Savaria an excellent stock to buy right now.