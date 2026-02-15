Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for High-Yield Passive Income in 2026

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs to Buy for High-Yield Passive Income in 2026

Both of these Hamilton ETFs deliver +10% yields with monthly payouts.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Some ETFs use 1.25x leverage and covered calls to generate high monthly income, but at the cost of capped upside and higher volatility.
  • HYLD provides leveraged, covered call exposure to diversified U.S. equities similar to the S&P 500.
  • HDIV offers a similar structure focused on Canadian stocks, comparable to the S&P/TSX 60.

If you want income that’s meaningfully higher than what traditional dividend stocks offer, you eventually have to look at more advanced exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Some of these funds use leverage and covered call strategies to boost cash flow beyond what the underlying stocks naturally produce. The trade-off is higher fees, more moving parts, and greater downside risk.

So, before you click buy, you need to understand exactly how these structures work.

How leverage and covered calls boost yield

The first tool is leverage. A 1.25 times leveraged ETF means that for every $100 in investor capital, the fund borrows roughly $25 to invest a total of $125. This magnifies exposure to the underlying portfolio.

If markets rise, gains are amplified. If markets fall, losses are amplified as well. The income from dividends and option premiums is also scaled up, but the added borrowing introduces higher volatility and interest costs.

The second tool is covered calls. In a covered call strategy, the ETF owns shares and then sells call options against those holdings. By selling the option, the fund collects a premium upfront.

That premium becomes distributable income. The downside is that if the stock rises above the strike price, the upside is capped. You trade some future growth for immediate cash flow.

Combine 1.25 times leverage with covered calls, and you get higher monthly distributions, but also capped upside and more sensitivity during market downturns.

Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF

The first ETF I like is Hamilton Enhanced U.S. Covered Call ETF (TSX:HYLD), which currently pays a 12.59% yield.

HYLD is a fund of funds that holds a basket of Hamilton’s YIELD MAXIMIZER ETFs. Those underlying ETFs span broad U.S. equities and key sectors such as technology, financials, healthcare, energy, gold producers, and real estate investment trusts. The overall exposure loosely mirrors the sector mix of the S&P 500, but with an income-first design.

HYLD applies covered calls across its holdings and uses approximately 1.25 times leverage. The result is a high monthly distribution yield that has recently hovered in the low double digits. Most of the expected return comes from cash distributions rather than price appreciation.

In strong bull markets, HYLD will likely lag a plain S&P 500 ETF due to capped upside. In flat or moderately rising markets, the steady option premiums can make the income profile attractive.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF

To balance U.S. exposure, consider Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV), which yields 10.55%.

HDIV focuses on Canadian equities and also uses a fund-of-funds structure built from Hamilton’s YIELD MAXIMIZER lineup. Given the structure of the Canadian market, sector exposure leans heavily toward financials, utilities, energy, and gold.

Like HYLD, HDIV uses covered calls and approximately 1.25 times leverage. This combination produces a high monthly distribution yield, typically in the double-digit range.

The trade-off is the same: reduced upside in strong rallies and amplified downside in sharp corrections. Investors need to be comfortable with volatility and understand that total return may trail a non-covered call benchmark over long bull cycles.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: These Canadian Companies Are Raising Payouts Again

| Andrew Walker

These companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Buying This ETF Like There’s No Tomorrow and Never Selling

| Andrew Button

I'm bullish on Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF (TSX:VEE) this year.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: Don’t Chase Yield. Do This Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Skip the yield trap and consider a TFSA compounder tied to long-cycle space and defence spending instead of consumer demand.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 45

| Adam Othman

Grow your retirement funds by investing in the best Canadian retirement accounts while keeping assets like Manulife Financial in your…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Got $14,000? Turn Your TFSA Into a Cash-Gushing Machine

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield strategy can turn a $14,000 TFSA into a cash-gushing machine.

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 TSX Stocks and Create $1,262 in Dividend Income

| Robin Brown

If you have $30,000 to invest, there are many options in Canada for dividends. This low-risk stock combo would earn…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian REIT offers a 5.6% yield and consistent monthly payouts, making it an appealing choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

This 6.8% Dividend Play Pays Every. Single. Month.

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) stands out as a great monthly dividend payer to buy and hold.

Read more »