Canada’s Defence Spending Boom: 3 Stocks Poised to Win Big

Canada is about to see a surge in defence spending in 2026 and beyond. These three stocks could be major winners in the years ahead.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Rising defence spending is expected to create a boom for several Canadian stocks in 2026 and beyond.
  • Calian (TSX:CGY) is enjoying double digit growth and has a modest valuation, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a space leader that trades at a discount to peers, and Exchange Income (TSX:EIF), a diversified services provider will benefit from military and infrastructure activity in the North.
  • Here's five stocks our experts like even better than Exchange Income Corp. 

Canada’s defence spending is finally starting to catch up to that of its NATO peers. After several years of underfunding and underinvesting, Ottawa is finally pledging billions of dollars to bring its military and defence capabilities up to snuff.

From advanced aerospace systems to mission-critical manufacturing and cybersecurity, this spending boom could translate into years of contract wins and growing profits. Here are three Canadian stocks that look especially well-positioned to benefit as defence spending ramps up.

A top Canadian defence stock

If I wanted to invest in this rising trend, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) would be one of the first companies to look at. It has a decades-long relationship with the Canadian military, providing healthcare, training, cybersecurity, and communication/satcom services.

Over 50% of its revenues come from defence services. Given the positive funding environment, Calian is likely to grow that segment both organically and by acquisition.

Calian just reported first-quarter 2026 results. Revenues were up nicely at 12% to $208 million, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 28% to $23 million, and it added $171 million to its backlog. It sits with a $1.4 billion backlog, or 1.75 years of revenue potential.

Even with the stock up 7% after earnings, its valuation is not demanding right now. There could be upside if it can hit its double-digit growth target in 2026.

A top Canadian space stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is another stock set to surge from Canada’s rising defence program. MDA is a leading provider of satellites, space components, and geo-intelligence.

Despite a major lost contract in 2025, the company still has a substantial $4 billion backlog. It continues to make interesting contract announcements with several domestic and military applications (including with the U.S. military).

The fact is, there are not many companies that have MDA’s expertise and capabilities. Space is expected to be a new defence frontier, forcing many militaries to invest in protecting their communication and geo-intelligence networks.

MDA trades at a substantial discount to barely profitable space companies in the United States. However, MDA is profitable and cash generative. If you don’t mind a volatile stock, MDA could be a great defence bet today.

An essential services provider with defence applications

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is another stock positioned at the right place at the right time. It is a major player provider of air services to Canada’s north. Its flights are essential to these northern communities. Its services are often backed by predictable government contracts.

It also provides complex, specialized air surveillance systems. This includes a leading intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance software system. It has a couple of big potential contracts in the pipeline. If it wins them, Exchange could see a nice boost to its 2026 outlook.

Exchange is also a leader in environmental access solutions. With Canada starting to commit to several major nation-building projects, Exchange could see even further demand (it is already near max capacity).

Its stock is up 87% in the past year. Its valuation has nearly doubled. Yet, if it can hit or exceed its current double-digit growth targets in 2026, there could certainly be more upside for the stock.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group and MDA Space. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

