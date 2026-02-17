These three Canadian stocks look poised for some significant gains over the long term, making them juicy opportunities worth considering today.

Here Are 3 of the Best Opportunities on the TSX Today

The Canadian stock market is on a tear, and it has been for some time. Indeed, those who have followed many of the recommendations on this site may be sitting on some nice gains and wondering what to do next.

The reality is that for many investors, there’s going to be a need to continue to put fresh capital to work. Whether that’s in a Tax-Free Savings Account, Registered Retirement Savings Plan, or one’s personal brokerage account, it doesn’t matter. New ideas are always welcome, and given how far and fast the market has gone in just a few years, I’d argue it’s harder to find winners right now.

That said, here are three top TSX stocks I think can be long-term winners for those putting capital to work today.

SmartCentres REIT

I thought I’d kick this list off with one of my top dividend stock ideas for 2026 in SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN).

Shares of the retail-focused real estate investment trust have been surging of late, bringing this trust’s yield down to a “measly” 6.8%. I joke — that’s an amazing yield. But it goes to show just how little faith the market has put in this stock in the past, with SmartCentres’s yield previously hitting double-digit territory during past drawdowns.

There are reasons for the pessimism, given the lack of investment in retail real estate, and the seeming need for investors to look at the safest of the safe assets out there. But with world-class anchor tenants in its core properties (which are of the highest quality in this sector), SmartCentres is one of the most overlooked REITs in the market in my view.

In short, this company’s nearly 7% yield looks like one that’s worth adding before it drops further.

Restaurant Brands

One of my top picks I’ve continued to pound the table on in recent years, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a stock that’s been hit of late, recently dropping after earnings, which missed the mark in many investors’ minds.

That said, I’m of the view that most of the concerns the market is worried about will come to pass. Restaurant Brands has one of the highest-quality portfolios of restaurant assets in the world, with banners such as Tim Horton’s and Burger King doing most of the heavy lifting.

But after years of acquisitions, I think more in the way of growth could be on the horizon. That’s thanks to the company’s solid balance sheet and its cash flow growth profile, which is worth considering.

As more consumers across North America and the world look to trade down on their eating out, Restaurant Brands is a company with a host of stealthy growth drivers that I think investors aren’t paying close enough attention to.

Royal Bank

Last, but certainly not least on this list of the best opportunities long-term investors should consider on the TSX today, is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

Shares of Royal Bank have been surging of late, driven by increased interest in financial services companies overall. This is a trend that’s not new or unique to Royal Bank — most top global financial institutions have charts similar to Royal Bank.

That said, I think this Canadian banking giant stands apart from its global peers due to two key factors. The first is the fact that Royal Bank operates in one of the most heavily regulated (and that can be a good thing) financial sectors in the world, here in Canada. The second is that while a good chunk of Royal Bank’s lending activity takes place domestically, the majority is abroad. This is a company with a rock-solid financial markets business, and is among the leading companies taking deals public.

In other words, for investors banking on solid growth in Canada and globally in the years to come, Royal Bank still looks well-positioned to deliver solid total returns over the long term.