Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Top TSX Stocks » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Away With $2,000

A $2,000 capital pool can buy shares of top Canadian stocks and build a diversified portfolio with volatility protection.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Deploy $2,000 across three TSX names — Fortis, Alimentation Couche‑Tard, and Imperial Oil (suggested: $750 Fortis, $500 Couche‑Tard, $750 Imperial) — to create a diversified, income‑and‑value‑heavy foundation that hedges 2026 volatility.
  • Fortis provides utility stability and long dividend growth (52 years, ~3.32% yield), Couche‑Tard targets mid‑single‑digit EBITDA expansion with its "Core + More" strategy, and Imperial Oil delivers production gains plus a recent 20% dividend hike (~2.14% yield).
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than [Imperial Oil] >

A $2,000 capital outlay is relatively small, but it can buy shares of top Canadian companies and build a diversified foundation in 2026. The “strong buys” today are Fortis (TSX:FTS), Alimentation Couche-Tard, (TSX:ATD), and Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO).

Together, the three stocks provide an immediate hedge against market volatility. This year, the investment landscape is shifting dramatically away from tech dominance. You need a well-balanced, resilient portfolio.

Income

Fortis wears a crown. The top-tier utility stock is a dividend king, owing to 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. At $76.32 per share, the dividend offer is 3.3%. FTS delivered a 24% positive return in 2025 amid the tariff war. The $38.6 billion regulated electric and gas utility company targets dividend growth of 4% to 6% annually through 2030.

Net earnings in both Q4 and full-year 2025 increased 7% year-over-year to $422 million and $1.7 billion, respectively. Its President and CEO, David Hutchens, said 2025 was another year of strong financial and operational performance. He notes the growth of regulated utilities.  

Hutchens added that the new five-year capital plan (2026 to 2030) of $28.8 billion will drive long-term rate base growth of 7% and support the dividend growth guidance. Fortis sees further growth opportunities beyond the plan, including increased energy infrastructure investments to accelerate load growth.

Growth

Like Fortis, Couche-Tard is a defensive holding but with double the market cap. The $76.8 billion company is the leader in the global convenience store industry. About 13,200 stores out of the total 17,300 offer road transportation fuel. This consumer staples stock trades at $82.95 per share and pays a modest but 1% dividend.

On February 11, 2026, its President and CEO, Alex Miller, announced the Core + More strategy. Miller said it represents the next stage of Couche-Tard’s growth journey. “This strategy is about turning the full power of our scale, network, and people into greater value for our shareholders,” he added. Moreover, Core + More supports earnings growth and disciplined capital deployment.

From year-end fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030, management targets a 6% to 8% compounded annual growth rate in adjusted EBITDA. For fiscal 2026 alone, the expected free cash flow (FCF) exceeds US$2.5 billion. Couche-Tard will continue to pursue deals, but at the proper timing.

Value

Imperial Oil adds value to this portfolio and a lot more. The $76.7 billion integrated energy company achieved downstream refinery capacity utilization of 94% in Q4 and 93% in full-year 2025. The 438,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day for the year was the highest annual production in over 30 years. Its renewable diesel facility started operations in July 2025.

Looking ahead, its Chairman, President and CEO, John Wheelan, is confident that Imperial Oil can profitably grow volumes, lower unit cash costs, and continue its ongoing restructuring. During the earnings call, Wheelan announced a 20% dividend hike.

If you invest today, IMO trades at $158.50 per share and pays a 2.1% dividend. This large-cap stock boasts a 31-year dividend growth streak.

Volatility protection

A suggested allocation is $750 each for Fortis and Imperial Oil and $500 for Alimentation Couche-Tard. You’d have an ‘income and value heavy’ portfolio with volatility protection in 2026. Add more shares of one or all if finances allow.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

These top Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term growth, making them ideal buy-and-hold picks for any TFSA.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer stability, income, and long-term potential for investors looking to double up.

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Energy Stocks

If I Could Only Buy 2 Dividend Stocks in 2026, These Would Be My Picks

| Demetris Afxentiou

For investors building a dependable income portfolio in 2026, these two dividend stocks offer a compelling mix of yield, stability,…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Starting with $1,000? Fortis, CNR, and BMO are three low‑risk, high‑quality Canadian stocks offering stability, dividends, and long‑term growth potential.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Retirement

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long‑Term Gains

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use your new $7,000 TFSA contribution wisely. Here are two high-quality Canadian dividend stocks that offer long-term growth, stability, and…

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Quality Over Hype: The Boring Investment Strategy That’s Winning

| Demetris Afxentiou

When it comes to results, boring, steady companies tend to outperform. Here's one boring business with real earnings and essential…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Stocks for Beginners

Better Utility Stock to Own: Fortis vs Emera

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis and Emera are two top investments. But which is the better utility stock to invest in right now?

Read more »

rail train
Top TSX Stocks

Better Railway Stock: Canadian National vs Canadian Pacific?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s main railway stocks offer defensive appeal and dividends. But which is the better railway for your portfolio?

Read more »