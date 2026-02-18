Motley Fool Premium
Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

Investors can buy top Canadian stocks now and anchor their portfolios on them for capital protection and long-term wealth creation.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Anchor your portfolio with four role-specific TSX picks: stability (Bank of Montreal, TSX:BMO), income (Enbridge, TSX:ENB), defensive (The North West Company, TSX:NWC), and high growth (Hammond Power Solutions, TSX:HPS.A).
  • These names provide complementary strengths—BMO’s long dividend history and capital stability, Enbridge’s reliable high yield and dividend growth, NWC’s monopoly‑like defensive footprint, and HPS.A’s outsized growth potential.
Some investors move to the sidelines when market volatility rises, as we’ve seen so far in 2026. However, those who will stay despite the uncertainties can counter the negativity with a goofproof plan.

Anchor your stock portfolio in high-quality, resilient businesses built for the long term. Your holdings could be four top Canadian stocks that can play specific roles: stability, income, defence, and high growth.

Stability

Income-focused investors know that Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is synonymous with stability. Canada’s banking sector is a bedrock of stability, but the country’s oldest and third-largest financial institution is TSX’s dividend pioneer. The $136.2 billion bank started paying dividends in 1829, a track record of 196 years.

BMO recently announced a 5% dividend hike following impressive fiscal 2025 financial results. As of this writing, the share price is $192.17, while the dividend offer is 3.48%. In the 12 months ended October 31, 2025, net income increased 19% year over year to $8.7 billion.

The acquisition of the Bank of the West expanded its U.S. presence to 32 states, including a solid footing in the high-end California market. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2025, net income of BMO’s U.S. banking segment rose 187.2% to $807 million versus Q4 fiscal 2024.  

Income

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a dividend-growth stock and an income engine. The $159.9 billion energy infrastructure giant has raised dividends for 31 consecutive years. At $73.30 per share, you can partake in the lucrative 5.29% dividend (quarterly payout). In 2025, total earnings attributable to common shareholders climbed 39.2% to $7.1 billion compared to the full year 2024.

According to its CEO, Greg Ebel, Enbridge’s low-risk commercial framework delivered predictable results, notwithstanding the tariff war and geopolitical risks. With new projects entering service, he expects 2026 to be another year of steady and predictable growth.    

Defensive

North West Company (TSX:NWC) dominates the hard-to-reach markets in northern Canada, Alaska, and the Caribbean. This over 350-year-old enterprise is the lifeline of consumers in the remote communities. The $2.6 billion retailer-plus-more enjoys a monopoly-like status due to a lack of competition.

NWC’s allied businesses include Logistics & Aviation, Financial Services, and Healthcare Products & Services. The Commercial Sales division handles large volumes from local governments, hospitals, and schools. Extreme weather conditions could affect sales, although NWC reported consistent profitability in the last four fiscal years (2022-2025).  

Notably, the diversified businesses sustain profitability and support dividend payouts. At $54.73 per share, the dividend yield is 3%.

High-growth

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) is among the high-flyers in 2026, besting even other constituents in the top-performing basic materials sector. At $210.89 per share, the year-to-date gain is 32.2% compared to the broad market’s +4.3%. HPS.A ranked first in the 2024 TSX30 List and 3rd in 2025. The industrial stock’s five-year return is a massive +2,422.11%.

The $2.5 billion company operates in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and India, providing dry-type transformers and high-power quality products. For 2026, the buildup of AI infrastructure and hyperscale data centres is a powerful tailwind for Hammond. Net income has been increasing every year since 2021.

Protection against downside

Distributing capital across four top Canadian stocks with defined roles in your portfolio ensures protection against downside. The combination also serves as a foundation for long-term wealth creation.     

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

