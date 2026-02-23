TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

Here’s why the TFSA is such a popular investment account, and how you can take advantage of it to grow your hard-earned capital.

Four practical TFSA strategies: buy growth stocks for tax‑free capital gains, value stocks for discounted upside, dividend stocks for reliable income, and covered‑call ETFs to boost yield (with some upside trade‑off).

The TFSA is a powerful, flexible tax‑free vehicle for long‑term compounding—hold high‑quality stocks or ETFs so growth and income accumulate tax‑free over decades.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is hands down one of the best tools Canadians have ever gotten for building wealth. Introduced back in 2009, the TFSA lets you invest your hard-earned money and then grow it completely tax-free forever. Every dollar of growth stays in your account and compounds. That tax shelter is massive over time, especially when you give yourself decades to let your investments compound.

In addition to the tax-free nature, what really makes the TFSA so powerful is how flexible it is. You can use it to buy individual stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, and even cash. Furthermore, the contribution room accumulates every year, and even if you withdraw money, which you can do without penalty, that room comes back the following year.

That’s why, for many Canadians, the TFSA is the ultimate vehicle for saving, investing, and building a growing passive income stream.

However, as powerful as the TFSA is, it’s only as reliable as the investments you buy inside it. So, the key for investors is focusing on high-quality investments that compound reliably and generate income, growth, or a combination of the two for years to come.

So, if you’re looking to optimize your TFSA based on your preferences, risk tolerance and investing goals, here are four strategies to consider.

Source: Getty Images

Use your TFSA to invest in growth stocks

When it comes to finding growth stocks in your TFSA, the goal is to buy and hold companies that are expected to grow their earnings, revenue, and cash flow much faster than the overall market over the long haul.

These are businesses like Dollarama (TSX:DOL) with strong competitive advantages, expanding markets, and management teams that reinvest profits back into the company instead of paying big dividends.

This is one of the best ways to use your TFSA because the biggest advantage of a TFSA is tax-free compounding. So, when you find a growth stock to own for years, all the capital gains you make as the stock price rises come tax-free.

So why doesn’t everyone own growth stocks? The trade-off for growth stocks is higher volatility. These names can sell-off significantly during corrections, which may not be ideal for investors with a lower risk tolerance.

Value investing can be a great way to put your cash to work

In addition to growth stocks, the TFSA can be used by investors to buy value stocks. These are companies that are trading at a discount to their true intrinsic value.

It’s essential not to just buy any stock that looks cheap, though. You still want to find companies with strong balance sheets, consistent earnings, good management, and reliable operations that the market is temporarily undervaluing.

One solid example for investors today is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), which has been temporarily impacted by higher interest rates yet has strong potential to recover this year.

And in your TFSA, buying value stocks can be a great strategy because all the upside is tax-free.

Dividend investing is one of the most common strategies investors use in TFSAs

Many investors prefer dividend investing in their TFSAs because that stream of income you build gives you a ton of flexibility. It can help reduce risk because these companies are often well-established, and furthermore, collecting dividends upfront means you’re earning returns today rather than relying solely on future price appreciation for gains.

And many high-quality dividend stocks not only consistently pay a dividend; they’re also constantly raising that dividend, like Fortis (TSX:FTS), the ultra-reliable utility with 50 straight years of dividend increases.

In addition to dividend investing, a fourth strategy investors can consider in a TFSA is buying funds that employ a covered call strategy.

Owning an ETF that uses a covered call strategy like the BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWC) builds directly on dividend investing but adds extra income through options.

Buying an ETF that sells covered calls earns you a premium that significantly boosts your overall yield. The trade-off, though, is that some of your capital gains potential is capped. That’s why it works best for investors who prioritize low-risk dividend investing and passive income generation.

Therefore, given the significant potential the TFSA offers, there’s no question it’s one of the most powerful tools that Canadian investors have at their disposal.