Home » Investing » This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

This healthcare REIT’s monthly payout looks more supported than it was a year ago, but refinancing and leverage still matter.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Key Points
  • NorthWest owns healthcare properties with long leases, which can make rent cash flow steadier in downturns.
  • Its Q3 2025 AFFO rose to $0.11 per unit and the payout ratio improved to about 85%.
  • The distribution can hold if debt costs stay manageable, but leverage and refinancing remain the key risks.

Monthly dividend stocks are a strong choice for any investor. These stocks turn a portfolio into a paycheque you can actually plan around. The frequent cash flow can help you reinvest faster, smooth out market nerves, and stay disciplined when headlines get loud. The catch is simple, though. The payout only matters if the underlying cash flow can reliably cover it. So, where does this healthcare dividend stock sit?

doctor uses telehealth

Source: Getty Images

NWH

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) owns healthcare real estate. It focuses on assets like hospitals, medical office buildings, and clinics across multiple regions, including Canada and overseas markets. That niche matters as healthcare tenants tend to sign long leases, and demand does not vanish when the economy slows. When it runs well, this kind of real estate investment trust (REIT) can feel steadier than typical retail or office real estate.

Over the last year, the story around it centred on stabilizing the portfolio and improving financial flexibility. It leaned into asset dispositions and debt reduction to bring leverage down. That may not sound exciting, but is the right kind of boring for a REIT in a higher-rate world. When investors worry about refinancing risk, a clear plan to deleverage can change sentiment faster than a flashy acquisition ever could.

It has also kept its monthly distribution steady at $0.03 per unit, which equals $0.36 annualized. The next big near-term milestone is its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, which it has scheduled for release after markets close on Feb. 24, 2026. That report will likely set the tone for how confident investors feel about 2026 cash flow and balance-sheet progress.

Earnings support

On earnings power, the most recent detailed quarter on the tape showed improving underlying cash flow metrics. In the third quarter of 2025, it reported adjusted funds from operations of $0.11 per unit, up from $0.10 in the prior quarter and $0.09 a year earlier. That improvement moved coverage in the right direction. It also reported an adjusted funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio of 85% for that quarter, down from 99% a year earlier, suggesting the monthly distribution had more breathing room than it did before.

The dividend stock also highlighted that fair value movements looked less punishing than the prior year. It reported fair value gains on investment properties of $8.8 million in Q3 2025, compared with fair value losses of $94.7 million in Q3 2024. Balance sheet progress showed up in leverage as well with reported leverage of 48.4% at the end of Q3 2025, down from 50% at the end of 2024.

Looking forward, the outlook hinges on two practical levers: refinancing discipline and operating momentum. If it can keep pushing occupancy and rent reviews while managing debt maturities without ugly surprises, the cash flow story can keep improving. If interest costs jump or asset sales happen at weaker pricing than expected, the market can stay skeptical even if the properties perform fine. Healthcare demand helps, but it does not erase capital-market risk.

Foolish takeaway

Valuation is where the monthly income pitch usually gets tempting. With a $0.36 annualized distribution, the yield depends on the unit price on any given day, and the market often reprices that yield quickly when confidence changes. If the upcoming full-year results confirm that AFFO coverage remains healthier and leverage keeps trending down, the units can look more attractive even without a dividend increase. If the numbers disappoint, the market will focus on coverage and refinancing all over again. Yet this is what even $7,000 can bring in today.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
NWH.UN$5.901,186$0.36$426.96Monthly$6,997.40

In the end, NWH.UN could be a strong monthly dividend stock if you want steady healthcare real estate exposure and you like the direction of travel on coverage and leverage. The latest quarter showed $0.11 in AFFO per unit and an 85% payout ratio, which supports the idea that the distribution has a stronger foundation than it did a year earlier. But it could also be a tough hold if you need a smooth ride, as leverage remains meaningful and the next phase depends on continued execution and stable financing conditions. If you buy it for monthly cash, you need to buy it with patience, not perfection.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

