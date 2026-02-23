Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Why I’m Moving on From GICs to Dividend Stocks in 2026

Why I’m Moving on From GICs to Dividend Stocks in 2026

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) stands out as more rewarding than any GIC today.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • With GIC rates now much lower (around 2.5% for a 1-year term) and food inflation still running hot, “guaranteed” returns may still leave you losing purchasing power.
  • If you can accept stock-market risk and have a longer time horizon, switching from GICs to a high-dividend ETF like XEI (4.24% yield, 0.22% MER) offers higher income plus upside potential.

GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) just aren’t as bountiful as they used to be, and while the lower rates might still make sense for some people, especially for those who are extremely cautious or already have enough cash in the “risky” stock markets, I still think it’s so much easier to do a lot better by taking on some small level of risk. Indeed, no risk, no reward tends to apply to savings and GICs, especially in an environment where rates are low and could continue on the downtrend for a while longer.

While one could make the argument that the 5%-rate GICs from just a few years ago weren’t as impressive given where inflation was at (think peak post-pandemic inflation), I do think that the lower rates on GICs today remain relatively unimpressive, even if the headline inflation number is lower.

a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

GICs don’t seem like a great deal right now

Things still feel expensive as ever, and with 7.3% worth of food inflation in January, it doesn’t feel like inflation is tame at all. Sure, other goods are experiencing disinflation, but food prices have gotten out of control. And until food inflation is brought back under control, I think the Bank of Canada may wish to think about rate hikes rather than further cuts.

Perhaps the rate cuts have cut a tad too deeply. In any case, when your grocery visit is a shocking pain (think about those digital price tags that only seem to keep moving higher every visit!), it’s hard to feel satisfied with a GIC that pays close to 2.5% for a one-year term, especially if a vast majority of your paycheque goes towards groceries.

While I don’t have that much locked up in GICs, I do think that I won’t be looking at the asset class come their maturity. The days of great rates are gone, but I’ll give them another look if that changes. For now, dividend stocks feel like an even better relative bargain, not just because of their yields, but due to their upside potential.

Switching to a dividend ETF

At this juncture, I think the iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) looks like a great bet. Of course, unlike GICs, which are “guaranteed,” the XEI is a stock ETF and stocks have risks tied to them. Arguably, the risks have the potential to be too high if you’ve got a time horizon of two years or less. If, however, you’re in it for the long run and are just parked in GICs for the long haul, perhaps it makes sense to make the shift to a dividend ETF. Today, the XEI sports a 4.2% yield, making it more attractive than just about any other TSX income ETF.

The iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF also has a competitive 0.22% MER, which is decent for an income-focused ETF due to the indexed nature. Under the hood, you’re getting a lot of energy, financials, and utilities. It’s a similar mix as the TSX Index, but with more weight on the yield-heavier names.

All considered, the XEI stands out as a great alternative to the GIC for those who value growth and income potential over a guarantee. While you won’t lose money in GICs, there’s a good chance you could lose purchasing power, especially if food inflation doesn’t retreat and fast!

Either way, between GICs and stocks, my pick is the latter.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Ways to Make Bank, With Stocks to Match

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why the TFSA is such a popular investment account, and how you can take advantage of it to grow…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal 6% TFSA Dividend Stock Paying Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold’s “constant cash” appeal comes from a monthly payout backed by a royalty model that avoids most drilling costs.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Is My Top Choice for Immediate Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This high-yield monthly payer can deliver quick income, but the real question is whether the royalty cash flow comfortably covers…

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Stock in 2026: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Adam Othman

After a stellar rally, investors are now wondering whether it’s too late to invest in Nutrien stock or to avoid…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This healthcare REIT’s monthly payout looks more supported than it was a year ago, but refinancing and leverage still matter.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% High-Yield Income ETF That You Can Take to the Bank

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this high-quality ETF, offering a yield of 5.6%, is one of the best investments you can buy for…

Read more »

various pizza in boxes in a row for lunch
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Monthly Dividend Stars Yielding Over 5 Percent

| Adam Othman

Boost your monthly income with high-yielding dividends by investing in the right stocks on the TSX for your self-directed investment…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Load Up on Canadian National Railway Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why Canadian National Railway continues to be one of the best stocks on the TSX to buy and hold…

Read more »