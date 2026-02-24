A 4.2% Dividend Stock That Now a Standout Buy in 2026

This energy giant has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. It produces over 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. And most investors outside Canada have never heard of it.

Canadian Natural has identified approximately 745,000 BOE per day of future production potential across its asset base, including the Jackfish Brownfield expansion, the Pike 2 greenfield project, and long-term mine expansions at Jackpine and Horizon.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years at a 21% compound annual growth rate, currently yielding roughly 4.2%, backed by a breakeven oil price in the low-to-mid $40s per barrel — giving it a substantial cushion to keep paying and growing that dividend even if crude prices fall.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) doesn’t attract the same headlines as the Exxons and Chevrons of the world. But for income investors looking for a reliable, well-run energy company with serious long-term upside, it deserves a much closer look.

The Canadian energy stock currently yields roughly 4.2%, backed by a dividend that has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over 25 years. That kind of track record is rare in any sector, let alone in energy, where commodity swings can make sustained dividend growth extremely difficult.

So, what makes Canadian Natural different? The answer comes down to the type of assets it owns.

The dividend giant has a diversified asset base

Most oil and gas producers face a constant battle against decline. Wells produce less over time, which means companies have to keep drilling just to maintain production. That constant reinvestment eats into free cash flow.

Canadian Natural has largely solved that problem.

A significant portion of its production comes from oil sands mining and upgrading assets. The company’s oil sands mining operations have proven and probable reserves of over 8.3 billion barrels, with a reserve life index of 47 years.

These are essentially zero-decline assets that generate cash for decades with relatively low maintenance capital.

In Q3 of 2025, Canadian Natural hit a record quarterly production of approximately 1.62 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day, up 19% year over year (YoY). Moreover, operating costs at its oil sands mining operations averaged just $21.29 per barrel of synthetic crude oil (SCO).

A focus on free cash flow

Canadian Natural’s Q3 results showed just how much free cash flow this business can generate.

In the September quarter, CNQ reported adjusted funds flow of $3.9 billion, enabling it to return $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. In the first 10 months of 2025, total shareholder returns surpassed $6 billion.

Armed with $4.3 billion in liquidity and a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) multiple of 0.9 times, CNQ is well capitalized.

For 2026, the blue-chip dividend stock forecasts average production of $1.62 million BOE per day (at the mid-point estimate), an increase of 3% year over year.

Importantly, CNQ’s breakeven price is in the low to mid-$40s per barrel, including long-term dividend growth. That gives it a wide cushion to keep rewarding shareholders even if oil prices pull back.

Multiple growth catalysts on the horizon

Beyond the current business, Canadian Natural has several projects in development that could meaningfully boost production over the next five years.

CNQ is advancing front-end engineering for the Jackfish Brownfield expansion, targeting an additional 30,000 barrels per day of bitumen capacity.

The Pike 2 greenfield project targets roughly 70,000 barrels per day. And longer-term mine expansions at Jackpine and Horizon could add another 240,000 barrels per day combined.

All told, the energy giant has identified approximately 745,000 BOE per day of future production potential across its asset base.

On top of that, Canadian Natural recently completed its acquisition of 100% of Shell’s Albian oil sands mines, a transaction expected to generate $30 million in annual synergies.

For investors looking for a dividend stock that combines income, growth, and resilience through commodity cycles, Canadian Natural Resources is one of the most compelling names in the energy sector right now.