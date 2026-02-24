Buy Canadian With This Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets

NexGen's AI infrastructure catalyst: Beyond traditional energy, NexGen is emerging as a potential strategic partner for tech giants. As data centers scramble for carbon-free baseload power, direct interest from AI infrastructure providers is creating a unique valuation floor and driving explosive demand for NexGen’s uranium.

A new "Cameco" is in the making: NexGen Energy’s (TSX:NXE) Rook I Project is nearing final federal approval in 2026. With the high-grade Arrow Deposit capable of matching the annual output of industry giants at a lower cost, the stock is transitioning from a speculative mining play into a major global energy producer.

As global stock markets grapple with the elevated volatility induced by tariffs, ever-shifting macroeconomic landscapes, and artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment seesaws, a “buy Canadian” investment stance naturally gains significant traction. Among the major clean-energy plays gaining market attention in 2026, NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) stock could be a promising speculative asset to buy for Canadian investors seeking a more explosive, asset-backed investment alternative to nuclear industry giant Cameco. Currently in the final stages of a federal regulatory process for its 100% owned flagship Rook I Project, NexGen Energy stock represents convergence of Canadian energy security, artificial intelligence (AI) driven nuclear energy demand growth, and generational resource quality.

Source: Getty Images

NexGen Energy’s crown jewel nearing critical approvals

At the core of a NexGen Energy stock bull case is the Arrow Deposit, located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. Discovered in 2014, the Arrow Deposit is the focus of NexGen’s Rook I Project, with a resource potential of 3.75 million tonnes of uranium ore expected to produce about 257 million pounds of natural uranium (U3O8). This asset is one of the most significant uranium discoveries in decades. In perspective, this deposit is more than half of Cameco’s total share of measured and indicated uranium mineral resource at about 404 million pounds.

Unlike many global mining projects that face declining grades, Arrow is a fresh deposit with a massive scale and high-grade mineralization. The project, which appears adequately funded following successful capital raises, could produce about 30 million pounds of uranium per annum, matching Cameco’s current global annual production of around 21 million pounds. It’s perhaps okay to think of NexGen as a new Cameco in the making.

In February 2026, NexGen reached a critical milestone as the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) conducted the second part of its public hearings in Saskatoon — the final hurdle in a regulatory journey that began in 2019. The successful conclusion of federal hearings in early 2026 places NexGen on the cusp of full-scale construction. The company is close to getting a Federal Environmental Assessment (EA) approval, the final license it needs to start construction.

Once operational, NexGen’s Rook I could become one of the largest and lowest-cost producing uranium mines in the world, with a lower mining risk profile than Cameco.

The “AI power” catalyst for NexGen Energy stock

What potentially sets NexGen stock apart from traditional mining exploration and development stories in 2026 is its emerging link to the global AI infrastructure boom. Data centre operators are facing a looming power crisis. Their facilities require uninterrupted, carbon-free baseload power, which only nuclear energy can reliably provide today.

Recent reports indicate the company has held discussions with data center providers exploring direct financing for the Rook I project. This rising interest from cash-rich tech giants acting like automakers to secure their upstream “fuel” supply provides a valuation floor for NexGen Energy stock that few other sectors can claim.

As NexGen nears full licensing, and pops up on deep-pocketed future customers’ radars, the nuclear energy stock is potentially graduating from a speculative mining stock into a strategic infrastructure partner for a fast growing digital economy.

Although it will take some more years for NexGen’s uranium pounds to reach the open ground, business partners and customers are showing up at the company’s doorsteps. That’s a good thing for investors in the business development project phase of the business.

Outperforming returns for 2026

NexGen Energy stock has generated 102% in capital gains during the past year, including a 34% year-to-date gain. The stock could outperform global stock markets this year, more so if the emerging nuclear market giant receives full licensing by mid-year 2026.