Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » An Ideal TFSA Stock With a Steady 5.5% Yield

An Ideal TFSA Stock With a Steady 5.5% Yield

Here’s why a case can be made for investors to include Enbridge (TSX:ENB) in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts in 2026.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offers a compelling 5.5% yield and robust fundamentals, making it an ideal choice for Canadian TFSA investors seeking steady, tax-free income and potential for long-term capital appreciation.
  • With continued financial strength, impressive growth figures, and a strategic blend of fossil fuels and renewables, Enbridge presents a defensive yet growth-oriented opportunity, suitable for supercharging your TFSA in 2026.

Investors who are looking for yield-generating opportunities to put into their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) in 2026 have a number of great Canadian dividend stocks to choose from. That said, some bond proxies in this group may be best served in other brokerage accounts or Registered Retirement Savings Plan, due to tax reasons.

Investors will want to hold long-term dividend stocks that can provide capital appreciation over time. That leads me to one top dividend stock with a 5.5% yield I think is worth holding in a growth-friendly account like a TFSA.

Let’s dive into one of my top picks for TFSA investors looking to put fresh capital to work in this account in Q1 2026.

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge

If you’re hunting for a rock-solid stock to supercharge your TFSA in 2026, look no further than Enbridge (TSX:ENB). With its steady 5.5% yield and bulletproof fundamentals, this energy infrastructure giant delivers tax-free income you can count on for decades.

In fact, Enbridge just hiked its quarterly dividend by 3% to $0.97 per share. What that works out to is a $3.88 annualized dividend, or a yield of around 5.5% at the time of writing.

Impressively, this increase also marks the 31st straight year of increases. At current prices around $70 per share, Enbridge stock now yields about 5.5%, and in a TFSA, every cent grows tax-free. That can turn this holding into a compounding machine for retirement savers.

Financial strength, solid growth, and manageable debt

This past year was a banner 2025 for investors in Enbridge stock. The company’s full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) hit $19.95 billion (up from $18.62 billion in 2024), and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share rose to $5.71. Indeed, Q4 alone saw DCF per share at $1.47, up from $1.41 year over year. This hit the top of management’s guidance for the 20th consecutive year. This cash flow engine (98% coming from long-term, inflation-indexed contracts) shields earnings from oil price swings and economic hiccups.

Additionally, Enbridge’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio sits around a healthy five times, supporting $50 billion in projects through 2028 (including $14 billion sanctioned in 2025 alone). I’m expecting 2026 EBITDA of $20.2-20.8 billion and DCF per share of $5.70-6.10, with 5% annual growth post-2026. Pipelines, renewables, and utilities fuel this, blending fossil fuels with green energy for future-proof returns.

Enbridge has delivered 12.1% average annual total returns over 20 years, outpacing markets. Trading at 2.5 times forward sales and around 23 times earnings, this is a reasonably valued stock given the robust energy growth I’m expecting to see over the coming decades. In short, I think Enbridge is a defensive gem with growth and dividend upside that should provide solid total returns over the long-haul. That’s the kind of stock I think investors want to own in their TFSAs right now.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Energy Stocks

Buy Canadian With This Stock Set to Outperform Global Markets

| Brian Paradza, CFA

NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE) stock could be the high-octane Canadian uranium growth play for global outperformance. Here’s why…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Rise in 2026

| Demetris Afxentiou

Brookfield Renewable is a compelling Canadian stock to watch in 2026 thanks to rate cuts, renewable demand, and its development…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Energy Stocks

This Very Special Income ETFs Has a 13% Yield

| Joey Frenette

Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF (TSX:ENCC) is a covered call ETF income investors should know…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

How Government Infrastructure Plans Could Reshape Your Portfolio

| Puja Tayal

Discover how Canada's Infrastructure plans are set to transform the economy and offer investment opportunities in various sectors.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy Now or Wait for More Downside?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge just pulled back from a new high.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge While it’s Below $71?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its highly contracted business model, a visible growth pipeline, reasonable valuation, and an attractive dividend yield, Enbridge would be…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 3 Stocks for $1,280 in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Generate up to $1,280 in tax-free passive income by adding these three TSX dividend stocks to your self-directed TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Today’s Perfect TFSA Stock: 0.5% Monthly Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover how to capitalize on income stocks in a volatile market, with Freehold Properties as a top TFSA investment option.

Read more »