Passive Income Investors: This TSX Stock Has a 5.4% Yield With Monthly Payouts

Here’s one leading monthly dividend stock long-term investors may be remiss to ignore in what could be a declining interest rate environment for some time.

Chris MacDonald
Key Points
  • Whitecap Resources offers a compelling 5.4% dividend yield, presenting a lucrative opportunity for investors to lock in high yields and benefit from capital appreciation in a declining interest rate environment.
  • With strong fundamentals and operational success, including record quarterly outputs and a vast reserve inventory, Whitecap is well-positioned for steady growth and robust total returns, making it an attractive option for long-term, income-focused investors.

One of the top monthly dividend stocks I’ve continued to pound the table on in recent months is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP). There’s good reason for this bullish view, and monthly income is certainly a key component of the investing thesis here.

Let’s dive into why this stock’s 5.4% dividend yield is one worth buying in this current economic environment.

Let’s start with the dividend

In a declining interest rate environment, companies with above-average yields can really catch a bid. That would inherently increase the capital appreciation gains for investors (increasing total return), but would also lead to lower yields over time. Thus, investors buying a company like Whitecap today that expects yields to decline overall can lock in such a rate, while benefiting from capital appreciation over time.

With the bottom quartile of the Canadian market is yielding around 1.6%, that’s a big difference. Additionally, creating that monthly income can provide the sort of passive discretionary income many are looking for in retirement, making WCP stock a great potential holding for many tax-advantaged funds.

Solid fundamentals underneath the surface

The other key driver I think investors need to focus on with any dividend stock holding is the relative stability of a given company’s underlying fundamentals.

In the case of Whitecap, there’s a lot to like about this company’s recent results. Indeed, Whitecap crushed Q4 2025 expectations with record output of 379,606 boe/d (comprised of 61% liquids), which was up dramatically from 176,730 boe/d a year earlier. This surge drove annual revenues to $1.7 billion, nearly doubling from $926 the same quarter the year prior. With operational efficiencies and high-quality drilling driving very robust volumes, I think Whitecap is well-positioned to capitalize on steady oil prices under President Trump’s pro-energy policies.

Additionally, proved-plus-probable reserves reached 2.2 billion BOE, yielding a 16-year life index with 10,500 drilling spots across light oil and gas plays. This deep inventory ensures decades of low-risk development, buffering against commodity swings. Notably, the company’s net asset value also recently hit a record $1 billion ($14.17 per diluted share), underscoring this company’s intrinsic value.

It’s more than just a dividend play

I think a monthly passive income yield of more than 5% is appealing, and that’s a key component to owning Whitecap right now. However, this is a stock I think can also provide robust total returns over a very long period of time. Thus, those with passive income needs in retirement looking for a core portfolio staple may want to consider WCP stock before it rises further from here.

