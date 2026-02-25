These three TSX superstars appear well-positioned to benefit from whatever lies ahead, and these companies remain top picks of mine for this reason.

3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026 (Get in Now)

Most investors are on the lookout for companies with rock-solid fundamentals primed to outperform amid economic recovery and sector tailwinds. As it happens, a number of top Canadian blue-chip stocks are worth considering in this regard.

The names I’ve picked below aren’t the sort of growth stocks that will blow everyone’s socks off with their absolute revenue growth rates. However, from a balance sheet strength perspective and with a focus on cash flow quality, I think these are three companies with market-beating potential this year.

Source: Getty Images

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands’ (TSX:QSR) franchise-heavy model delivers resilient cash flows, something I’ve touted as key to this company’s investment thesis. One of the most defensive stocks in the market, I think QSR stock could have a big 2026.

Now, the company’s stock price hasn’t necessarily cooperated. That’s despite international sales surging 11–12% in recent quarters thanks to Tim Hortons and Popeyes strength in markets like Brazil and Japan.

Management is currently targeting 8% adjusted operating income growth in 2026, backed by net restaurant expansions and system-wide sales momentum. Additionally, this is a company that’s reportedly planning a dividend hike to $2.60 per share for a roughly 3.7% yield at current prices around $90.

Trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of just 17 times, Restaurant Brands appears to me to be undervalued compared to its peers, making this a market-beating stock investors ought to consider.

Enbridge

Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) midstream dominance as a key pipeline giant continues to be central to its investing thesis. This is a stock that’s performed very well in recent months, and I’d expect that trend to continue.

Why? Well, the company has reaffirmed robust 2026 guidance. Enbridge now expects to see adjusted EBITDA of $20.2–20.8 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.70–6.10, up from 2025 midpoints. Additionally, the company’s 31st straight dividend increase has resulted in a stock that yields more than 5% with plenty of upside on the dividend front over time.

With steady discounted cash flow growth expected due to $10 billion in projects entering service, the company’s reduced debt/equity ratio is one that limits its downside. With additional hedges limiting rate risk, this is a top energy infrastructure name I think most investors can reliably hold onto for the long term.

Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM) is a top gold miner I think many investors have been sleeping on of late. Indeed, looking at the chart below, it’s clear that investors who heeded my bullish calls in the past have been well rewarded.

Of course, the question now is whether this momentum can continue. I do think Agnico has some solid fundamentals that suggest the answer to this question is yes.

Agnico’s gold reserves recently hit 55.4 million ounces, up 2% year-over-year, fueled by Odyssey’s 62% inferred resource jump to 7.4 million ounces and gains at Detour Lake. Production guidance has continued to hold firm at 3.3–3.6 million ounces through 2028. Based on these factors, the company now expects to spend around $600 million in 2026 exploration to extend mine life, while also delivering an impressive 12.5% dividend boost.

With a price-earnings ratio around 30 times and one of the best growth backdrops of any commodities stock, this company’s low-cost operations ensure margins beat rising metal prices, a mix I think investors want to consider right now.