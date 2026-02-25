Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Dividend Stock Down 62% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

A Dividend Stock Down 62% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

Wall Street is punishing this information giant over AI fears. But the data tells a very different story.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Thomson Reuters (TRI) shares have fallen more than 60% from their July 2025 peak, largely on fears that AI will disrupt its core business.
  • Morningstar maintains its wide-moat rating and says the stock now looks significantly undervalued.
  • The company just raised its annual dividend for the 33rd consecutive year and is guiding for accelerating growth in 2026.

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) has spent more than a century building one of the most defensible businesses in the world. It owns the legal research platform Westlaw, the leading tax calculation engines used by accountants worldwide, and a suite of AI-powered tools gaining real traction with professionals.

None of that has changed. But the TSX dividend stock is down over 60% from its peak.

The sell-off has been brutal and, according to Morningstar, largely unjustified. The research firm maintains its wide-moat rating on Thomson Reuters and calls the Canadian stock significantly undervalued at current levels.

That’s a strong statement, and there’s plenty of evidence to back it up.

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips

Source: Getty Images

Why is the TSX dividend stock down 60%

The fear driving the sell-off has two main sources.

First, Anthropic, the company behind the Claude artificial intelligence model, released a legal plug-in in early February 2026 targeting in-house legal teams. The announcement sent Thomson Reuters shares down another 16% in a single session.

Second, the broader market has spent the past year worrying that AI will disrupt the professional information market entirely. That narrative has hung over the stock like a cloud since summer 2025.

Here’s what the market is missing.

The Claude plug-in targets tasks like contract reviews and legal briefings. As Morningstar noted, it has nothing to do with legal research, which is the core of what Thomson Reuters sells.

Westlaw’s deep, editorially enhanced legal content library, built over decades by thousands of attorney editors, is not something a general AI model can replicate. The stakes in legal work are too high. Attorneys need to be right, and they need sources they can trust.

CEO Steve Hasker made this point clearly during the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call. “Professional-grade results cannot be delivered without this content and expertise,” he said. “General purpose models cannot meet this standard.”

That same moat applies to the tax side as well. Thomson Reuters runs the tax calculation engines that accounting firms rely on twice a year, every year. Switching costs are enormous, and new entrants have not made inroads into that core market.

A strong Q4 performance

Here’s what makes this situation so unusual: the underlying business is actually performing well.

In Q4 2025, Thomson Reuters reported organic revenue growth of 7% for the total company and 9% for its three core segments, which include Legal, Corporates, and Tax, Audit and Accounting.

Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded 100 basis points to 39.2%. Free cash flow came in at US$1.95 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.

For 2026, management guided for organic revenue growth of 7.5% to 8%, with the core segments growing at approximately 9.5%. EBITDA margin is expected to expand another 100 basis points.

The company also committed to that same level of margin expansion in 2027 and 2028. Basically, Thomson Reuters is a business compounding steadily and predictably.

And then there’s the dividend. Thomson Reuters raised its annual payout by 10% to US$2.62 per share. Today, it offers shareholders a forward yield of 2.5%. Analysts forecast the dividend to increase to almost US$3 per share in 2028.

Management also noted it has roughly US$11 billion in capital capacity through 2028 for dividends, share buybacks, and acquisitions. With the TSX dividend stock down sharply, buybacks look increasingly attractive, and the board is taking notice.

The sell-off has been driven by fear, not fundamentals. Thomson Reuters continues to deliver, and the dividend keeps growing.

Given consensus price targets, the TSX stock trades at a 69% discount in February 2026.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Safe-Haven Shortlist: TSX Picks to Anchor Your 2026 Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three bedrock TSX companies as anchors in your 2026 portfolio can withstand any market interference.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

Turn a TFSA Into $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

leader pulls ahead of the pack during bike race
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Superstars That Could Beat the Market in 2026 (Get in Now)

| Chris MacDonald

These three TSX superstars appear well-positioned to benefit from whatever lies ahead, and these companies remain top picks of mine…

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying This TSX Stock in Bulk

| Chris MacDonald

Here's one Canadian stock some billionaire investors are rotating into, while also rotating out of some high-growth techs stocks tied…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

5.7% Yield: 2 Income Stocks to Buy in February

| Daniel Da Costa

These two low-risk royalty stocks offering attractive and sustainable yields are hands down two of the best to buy for…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Small-Cap TSX Stocks to Watch in Early 2026

| Joey Frenette

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) and another smaller-cap stock worth watching closely this year.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

A 2.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Valued at a market cap of $5.7 billion, EIF is a TSX dividend stock that remains a top pick in…

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock With a 2.2% Payout Each Month

| Aditya Raghunath

This under-the-radar Canadian stock pays a monthly dividend and is quietly building a compelling growth story.

Read more »