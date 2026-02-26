Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $50/Month in Passive Income

Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $50/Month in Passive Income

DFN’s eye-popping 15%+ yield looks like easy monthly income, but it only lasts if its portfolio value stays safely above a cutoff.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • DFN targets $0.10 monthly payouts, creating huge income when markets cooperate.
  • That payout can be suspended if net asset value falls below the required threshold.
  • DFN isn’t a typical dividend grower, so treat it as higher-risk income, not “rent money.”

A strong passive-income dividend stock does three things at once. It pays a dependable cash distribution you can actually plan around, has a clear reason that payout can keep coming through good markets and bad ones, and doesn’t ask you to babysit it every week. The best ones also make the math easy, because you can translate “yield” into a real monthly dollar amount without guessing.

Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

DFN

Dividend 15 Split (TSX:DFN) makes that math feel almost too easy, which is exactly why it grabs attention. It’s a split share corporation that holds a portfolio of 15 large, dividend-paying Canadian stocks, then issues two types of shares on top of that portfolio. The Class A share (DFN) targets a $0.10 monthly distribution, while the preferred share gets its own fixed monthly dividend. The Class A distribution looks juicy because the structure adds leverage and prioritizes the preferred payout first, which amplifies what is left for Class A when markets behave.

DFN declared a $0.10 monthly distribution for the Class A share, which works out to $1.20 per year. Right now, that dividend brings in a yield of about 15.4%! Enormous, and all while trading at 3.4 times earnings. Here’s what even 500 shares could bring in on the TSX today. Yep, $50 per month, or $600 per year!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DFN$7.78500$1.20$600.00Monthly$3,890.00

Numbers don’t lie

Now, DFN only pays the Class A distribution if the portfolio’s net asset value per unit stays above a set threshold. In practice, that means the payout can disappear when markets fall and the cushion shrinks. That is not a small risk, but is the main risk. The same headline yield that looks irresistible on a calm day can turn into a suspended distribution in a rough stretch, even if the underlying bank and telco dividends keep flowing.

When you look at “earnings” for DFN, you need to think differently than you would for a normal business. It earns dividend income from the portfolio, it can earn option premiums if it writes options, and it books gains or losses as the underlying stocks move. In its fiscal 2024 period, net income came in around $399 million, and trailing results still show hundreds of millions in net income. Those numbers can look enormous versus the share price, but swing with the markets, which makes them a shaky foundation for predicting next month’s distribution.

Cash flow tells a more practical story for income investors. In fiscal 2024, DFN paid about $190 million in total dividends, and it continued paying a targeted $0.10 per month on the Class A side when the conditions allowed it. That sounds comforting, but also highlights the real dependency: it needs the portfolio to keep enough value and income to cover the preferred obligations and still leave room for Class A. If markets stall or slide, the payout can switch from “clockwork” to “conditional” fast.

Bottom line

The outlook for DFN comes down to one thing: the direction and stability of Canadian blue-chip dividends and stock prices. If bank earnings hold up, energy stays supportive, and the big dividend names avoid a broad drawdown, DFN can keep paying and may even look like a bargain income engine.

Just remember what you are buying: a high-distribution structure that depends on market levels and a net asset value cushion, not a classic dividend-grower that raises its payout every year no matter what. If you want big income now and you can handle the chance of skipped payments, DFN can fit. If you want income you can treat like rent money, it needs a smaller position size and a very clear-eyed expectation of risk.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

2 Safer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge and Telus are two quality high-yield dividend stocks worth considering for your retirement income needs.

Read more »

top tfsa stock for monthly passive income 2026
Dividend Stocks

The Top TFSA Stock for Monthly Income in 2026

| Iain Butler and Nick Sciple

Discover the top TFSA stock for monthly passive income with our analysis of this REIT.

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

Where Could Telus Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 46% from all-time highs, TELUS is a TSX dividend stock that offers upside potential to long-term shareholders.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Dividend Stocks

1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great-West looks like the kind of “buy now, brag later” dividend grower because it can raise payouts without stretching its…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given stable cash flows, attractive yield, and a visible growth pipeline, these three Canadian stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Map of Canada with city lights illuminated
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Utilities Stocks Poised to Win Big in 2026

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why these Canadian utilities stocks are some of the best and most reliable investments to buy in 2026 and…

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stock Down 62% That’s Worth Holding Indefinitely

| Aditya Raghunath

Wall Street is punishing this information giant over AI fears. But the data tells a very different story.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

The Safe-Haven Shortlist: TSX Picks to Anchor Your 2026 Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three bedrock TSX companies as anchors in your 2026 portfolio can withstand any market interference.

Read more »