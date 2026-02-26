Buy 500 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $50/Month in Passive Income

A strong passive-income dividend stock does three things at once. It pays a dependable cash distribution you can actually plan around, has a clear reason that payout can keep coming through good markets and bad ones, and doesn’t ask you to babysit it every week. The best ones also make the math easy, because you can translate “yield” into a real monthly dollar amount without guessing.

Dividend 15 Split (TSX:DFN) makes that math feel almost too easy, which is exactly why it grabs attention. It’s a split share corporation that holds a portfolio of 15 large, dividend-paying Canadian stocks, then issues two types of shares on top of that portfolio. The Class A share (DFN) targets a $0.10 monthly distribution, while the preferred share gets its own fixed monthly dividend. The Class A distribution looks juicy because the structure adds leverage and prioritizes the preferred payout first, which amplifies what is left for Class A when markets behave.

DFN declared a $0.10 monthly distribution for the Class A share, which works out to $1.20 per year. Right now, that dividend brings in a yield of about 15.4%! Enormous, and all while trading at 3.4 times earnings. Here’s what even 500 shares could bring in on the TSX today. Yep, $50 per month, or $600 per year!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DFN $7.78 500 $1.20 $600.00 Monthly $3,890.00

Numbers don’t lie

Now, DFN only pays the Class A distribution if the portfolio’s net asset value per unit stays above a set threshold. In practice, that means the payout can disappear when markets fall and the cushion shrinks. That is not a small risk, but is the main risk. The same headline yield that looks irresistible on a calm day can turn into a suspended distribution in a rough stretch, even if the underlying bank and telco dividends keep flowing.

When you look at “earnings” for DFN, you need to think differently than you would for a normal business. It earns dividend income from the portfolio, it can earn option premiums if it writes options, and it books gains or losses as the underlying stocks move. In its fiscal 2024 period, net income came in around $399 million, and trailing results still show hundreds of millions in net income. Those numbers can look enormous versus the share price, but swing with the markets, which makes them a shaky foundation for predicting next month’s distribution.

Cash flow tells a more practical story for income investors. In fiscal 2024, DFN paid about $190 million in total dividends, and it continued paying a targeted $0.10 per month on the Class A side when the conditions allowed it. That sounds comforting, but also highlights the real dependency: it needs the portfolio to keep enough value and income to cover the preferred obligations and still leave room for Class A. If markets stall or slide, the payout can switch from “clockwork” to “conditional” fast.

Bottom line

The outlook for DFN comes down to one thing: the direction and stability of Canadian blue-chip dividends and stock prices. If bank earnings hold up, energy stays supportive, and the big dividend names avoid a broad drawdown, DFN can keep paying and may even look like a bargain income engine.

Just remember what you are buying: a high-distribution structure that depends on market levels and a net asset value cushion, not a classic dividend-grower that raises its payout every year no matter what. If you want big income now and you can handle the chance of skipped payments, DFN can fit. If you want income you can treat like rent money, it needs a smaller position size and a very clear-eyed expectation of risk.