Want to Beat the Market in 2026? 3 Stocks to Buy Early This Year

Investors looking to beat the market this year have plenty of opportunities to choose from, but these three could be the best right now.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Key Points
  • Top TSX Heavyweights to Watch: Shopify, Restaurant Brands, and Agnico Eagle Mines are highlighted for their strong fundamentals and potential for outsized returns in an uncertain economic climate.
  • Growth and Stability Fuels Confidence: With impressive revenue growth, solid balance sheets, and strategic capital returns, these companies are well-positioned for future success, drawing a strong buy consensus from analysts.

Canadian investors looking for growth and resilience in 2026 have a number of excellent options to choose from. In fact, there are too many to include in one piece.

That said, I’ve got three top TSX heavyweights on this list boasting rock-solid fundamentals that position these companies for outsized returns amid economic uncertainty.

For those who want in, let’s dive in!

Shopify

Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP) e-commerce empire is firing on all cylinders.

With analysts projecting 30% revenue growth for Q1 2026 and gross profit expected to surge 27% year-over-year, there’s a lot to like about this growth stock’s long-term outlook.

Perhaps more importantly, Shopify’s balance sheet shines with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09, a current ratio of 3.9, net margin of 16.7%, and gross margin at 48.8%. These metrics combined have fueled very impressive low-to-mid-teens free cash flow margins. Analysts love Shopify for these reasons and others, with the e-commerce platform provider remaining a strong buy with price targets that suggest plenty of price appreciation is ahead.

I agree.

Restaurant Brands

The powerhouse behind Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeye’s and other fast food franchises, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is one of my top defensive picks for investors in 2026.

Indeed, I expect we’ll see a flood of investor capital looking for capital-oriented businesses with solid brands and loyal customer bases. Restaurant Brands checks all boxes on this front.

The company crushed Q4 2025 estimates, bringing in $0.96 in earnings per share versus $0.94 expected. Impressively, that number is up from $0.81 last year, and reaffirmed 3.5% annual revenue growth to $10.1 billion by 2028. Furthermore, the company is committing over $1.6 billion in 2026 capital returns via a $2.60 annual dividend (3.78% yield) and buybacks. These payouts are backed by consistent beats like Q3’s 3% EPS surprise.

Sure, Restaurant Brands’ debt-to-equity ratio sits at 3 times with interest coverage of 4.3 times. However, shrinking leverage and 11 years of dividend hikes make it a defensive dividend dynamo.

Agnico Eagle Mines

With a solid run in precious metals continuing, Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) remains one of my top options for investors looking to ride this bull market to new highs.

Operationally, Agnico is one of the best in its sector. This past quarter, the company reported $2.69 adjusted EPS (beating $2.56) and $3.6 billion in revenue (10% over estimates). Importantly, 2026 gold production guidance came in at 3.3–3.5 million ounces. That suggests plenty of revenue and earnings growth could be ahead, and this company’s valuation is simply too low.

Any time I see a situation like this where fundamentals scream strength, I have to take a deeper look. And despite the stock price surge investors see above, the company’s fortress balance sheet with $2.7 billion net cash should provide insulation to future downturns, if we do see gold prices eventually take a breather.

This is a long-term holding worth considering, in my view.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

